WWE Ranks Its Top-50 Female Performers In Modern History

By Ian Carey

The WWE Network has been airing shows counting down the top-50 female superstars of the modern era. Female Superstars who made their names before the 1990s have not been included in this list.

The top-50 WWE female superstars of the modern-era are:

  1. Trish Stratus
  2. Charlotte Flair
  3. Becky Lynch
  4. Chyna
  5. Asuka
  6. Sasha Banks
  7. Alundra Blayze (Medusa)
  8. Lita
  9. Ronda Rousey
  10. Bayley
  11. Beth Phoenix
  12. Mickie James
  13. Alexa Bliss
  14. Victoria
  15. Molly Holly
  16. Sable
  17. Paige
  18. Shayna Baszler
  19. A.J Lee
  20. Natalya
  21. Rhea Ripley
  22. Michelle McCool
  23. Stephanie McMahon
  24. Luna Vachon
  25. Io Shirai
  26. The Bella Twins (Ranked together)
  27. Melina
  28. Ivory
  29. Bull Nakano
  30. Naomi
  31. Kairi Sane
  32. Jaqueline
  33. Gail Kim
  34. Carmella
  35. Bianca Belair
  36. Nia Jax
  37. Maryse
  38. Jazz
  39. Lacey Evans
  40. Eve Torres
  41. Ember Moon
  42. Layla
  43. Nikki Cross
  44. Candice LeRae
  45. Kelly Kelly
  46. Shotzi Blackheart
  47. Sonya Deville
  48. Kay Lee Ray
  49. Kaitlyn
  50. Toni Storm

Some performers on the list have commented on their ranking.

The Twitter account for the late-Chyna posted the following:

Gail Kim was asked about only coming in at #33. Kim had two runs with WWE from 2002-04 and again from 2008-11.

“I didn’t do much there. Besides the title win, there was nothing else besides gimmick matches. It’s WWE rankings. Not women’s wrestling rankings, but thanks anyway,” Kim Tweeted at someone who expressed they thought she should have been ranked higher.

