WWE Ranks Its Top-50 Female Performers In Modern History

The WWE Network has been airing shows counting down the top-50 female superstars of the modern era. Female Superstars who made their names before the 1990s have not been included in this list.

The top-50 WWE female superstars of the modern-era are:

Trish Stratus Charlotte Flair Becky Lynch Chyna Asuka Sasha Banks Alundra Blayze (Medusa) Lita Ronda Rousey Bayley Beth Phoenix Mickie James Alexa Bliss Victoria Molly Holly Sable Paige Shayna Baszler A.J Lee Natalya Rhea Ripley Michelle McCool Stephanie McMahon Luna Vachon Io Shirai The Bella Twins (Ranked together) Melina Ivory Bull Nakano Naomi Kairi Sane Jaqueline Gail Kim Carmella Bianca Belair Nia Jax Maryse Jazz Lacey Evans Eve Torres Ember Moon Layla Nikki Cross Candice LeRae Kelly Kelly Shotzi Blackheart Sonya Deville Kay Lee Ray Kaitlyn Toni Storm

Some performers on the list have commented on their ranking.

The Twitter account for the late-Chyna posted the following:

We wish to thank @WWE for including one of the most dominate, beautiful, and amazing women to ever grace the ring in their top 5 women of all time. Let us hope this is a sign that she will soon get a solo HoF induction. pic.twitter.com/Bd1GU0Tm3L — Chyna (@ChynaJoanLaurer) March 26, 2021

Gail Kim was asked about only coming in at #33. Kim had two runs with WWE from 2002-04 and again from 2008-11.

“I didn’t do much there. Besides the title win, there was nothing else besides gimmick matches. It’s WWE rankings. Not women’s wrestling rankings, but thanks anyway,” Kim Tweeted at someone who expressed they thought she should have been ranked higher.