WWE Ranks Its Top-50 Female Performers In Modern History

The WWE Network has been airing shows counting down the top-50 female superstars of the modern era. Female Superstars who made their names before the 1990s have not been included in this list.
The top-50 WWE female superstars of the modern-era are:
- Trish Stratus
- Charlotte Flair
- Becky Lynch
- Chyna
- Asuka
- Sasha Banks
- Alundra Blayze (Medusa)
- Lita
- Ronda Rousey
- Bayley
- Beth Phoenix
- Mickie James
- Alexa Bliss
- Victoria
- Molly Holly
- Sable
- Paige
- Shayna Baszler
- A.J Lee
- Natalya
- Rhea Ripley
- Michelle McCool
- Stephanie McMahon
- Luna Vachon
- Io Shirai
- The Bella Twins (Ranked together)
- Melina
- Ivory
- Bull Nakano
- Naomi
- Kairi Sane
- Jaqueline
- Gail Kim
- Carmella
- Bianca Belair
- Nia Jax
- Maryse
- Jazz
- Lacey Evans
- Eve Torres
- Ember Moon
- Layla
- Nikki Cross
- Candice LeRae
- Kelly Kelly
- Shotzi Blackheart
- Sonya Deville
- Kay Lee Ray
- Kaitlyn
- Toni Storm
Some performers on the list have commented on their ranking.
The Twitter account for the late-Chyna posted the following:
Gail Kim was asked about only coming in at #33. Kim had two runs with WWE from 2002-04 and again from 2008-11.
“I didn’t do much there. Besides the title win, there was nothing else besides gimmick matches. It’s WWE rankings. Not women’s wrestling rankings, but thanks anyway,” Kim Tweeted at someone who expressed they thought she should have been ranked higher.