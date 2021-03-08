WWE Raw Preview: Lashley vs. The Miz WWE Title Rematch

WWE returns to the ThunderDome in just a matter of hours for an all new edition of Monday Night Raw.

The following items are advertised for tonight’s broadcast from St. Petersberg, Florida:

An Almighty WWE Championship Celebration will be held for Bobby Lashley. It will be interesting to see what the Hurt Business has in store. However, the celebration might be short lived.

Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against The Miz in a rematch from last week. Can The Miz shock the world once again, or will Lashley prove that his win was more than just a fluke?

Braun Strowman will demand an apology from Shane McMahon.

Continued hype for WWE Fastlane, which is now less than two weeks away.

Join us here later tonight for our WWE Raw Results & Takeaways feature.

- Advertisement -

WWE has posted this video of 2 things you need to know before Raw: