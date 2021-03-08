Home News WWE News

WWE Raw Preview: Lashley vs. The Miz WWE Title Rematch

By Michael Reichlin

WWE returns to the ThunderDome in just a matter of hours for an all new edition of Monday Night Raw.

The following items are advertised for tonight’s broadcast from St. Petersberg, Florida:

  • An Almighty WWE Championship Celebration will be held for Bobby Lashley. It will be interesting to see what the Hurt Business has in store. However, the celebration might be short lived.
  • Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against The Miz in a rematch from last week. Can The Miz shock the world once again, or will Lashley prove that his win was more than just a fluke?
  • Braun Strowman will demand an apology from Shane McMahon.
  • Continued hype for WWE Fastlane, which is now less than two weeks away.

Join us here later tonight for our WWE Raw Results & Takeaways feature.

WWE has posted this video of 2 things you need to know before Raw:

