WWE Raw Preview: Miz vs. Lashley, Road To Fastlane



WWE returns to St. Petersburg, FL tonight for an all-new episode of WWE Raw from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field.

Here are the top items scheduled for Raw:

WWE Champion The Miz defends against Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre will address Bobby Lashley’s attack at Elimination Chamber

Women’s Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair has selected SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks as her WrestleMania opponent. Who will step up to challenge Raw Women’s Champion Asuka at the Show of Shows?

The road to WWE Fastlane continues. WWE’s next pay-per-view takes place in less than three weeks on Sunday, March 21st.

Join us here later tonight for our WWE Raw Results & Takeaways feature.

Catch up on the Top 10 Moments from last week’s show: