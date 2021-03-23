WWE Raw Ratings Dip For Fastlane Fallout (3/22)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. As a result, This is down from last week’s 1.843 million viewers and 0.56 rating.

This was the fallout edition of Raw for Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view event, which featured the return of The Fiend, who had been off TV since December when he was burned alive. Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Monday night:

The first hour did 1.878 million viewers and a 0.52 rating (A18-49).

The second hour did 1.841 million viewers and a 0.53 rating.

The final hour of the show had just 1.729 million viewers and a 0.53 rating.

This episode featured Asuka vs. Peyton Royce, The Miz vs. Jeff Hardy, Sheamus vs. Bobby Lashley, and Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.093 million viewers. This is down from the 2.171 million viewers on FOX that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demos, down from the 0.61 rating the previous week’s show. The episode drew an average of 1.945 million viewers in the overnight ratings, down from the previous week that did 2.010 million viewers.

The first hour saw it pull in 1.868 million viewers while hour two did 2.023 million viewers. The show did 2.028 million viewers in hour one while hour two did 1.992 million viewers a week ago.