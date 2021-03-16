WWE Raw Ratings Slightly Down For Go-Home Fastlane Edition (3/15)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week 1.897 million viewers, but up from a 0.55 rating).

This was the go-home edition of Raw for Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view event. Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Monday night:

The first hour did 1.874 million viewers and a 0.53 rating (A18-49).

The second hour did 1.873 million viewers and a 0.56 rating.

The final hour of the show had just 1.782 million viewers and a 0.59 rating.

This episode featured The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander) vs. The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships, Matt Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali for the United States Title, and Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in the main event.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.171 million viewers. This is down from the 2.252 million viewers on FOX that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demos, up from the 0.60 rating the previous week’s show. The episode drew an average of 2.010 million viewers in the overnight ratings, down from the previous week that did 2.166 million viewers.

The first hour saw it pull in 2.028 million viewers while hour two did 1.992 million viewers. The show did 2.153 million viewers in hour one while hour two did 2.179 million viewers two weeks ago.