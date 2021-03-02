WWE RAW Results (3/1): The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley For WWE Title, Drew McIntyre Returns

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field. The Miz defended the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley tonight.

RAW Results (3/1)

Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus Nia Jax def. Naomi Hurt Business def. Braun Strowman & Adam Pearce to retain the RAW Tag Titles Damian Priest def. Elias Bobby Lashley def. The Miz via count out (Miz retained the WWE Title) Charlotte Flair def. Shayna Baszler Riddle & Lucha House Party def. RETRIBUTION Mustafa Ali def. Riddle in a non-title match Bobby Lashley def. The Miz to become the new WWE Champion

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

McIntyre Vowed To Win His Title Back

Drew McIntyre returned and said it has been a bitch of a month for him. McIntyre noted that Sheamus ruined their friendship and stabbed him in the back. Drew added that he still doesn’t understand why but he vowed that they were going to beat the hell out of each other in the first match of the night.

McIntyre brought up Lashley attacking him after winning the Elimination Chamber and The Miz cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at the PPV. Drew called The Miz a cockroach but it is all good because he knows his mission now. McIntyre vowed to recapture his WWE Championship and main event WrestleMania once again. Drew said that whoever wins tonight will have the biggest target on their back.

WWE Champion The Miz interrupted and demanded to be officially introduced by the ring announcer. The Miz raised the title as a ridiculous amount of pyro went off behind him. John Morrison asked McIntyre why he would he be upset with The Miz for successfully cashing in the contract and the correct time.

The Miz suggested that Bobby Lashley is the only one at fault and McIntyre said that Miz is going to have to deal with Lashley all by himself. The Miz claimed that he didn’t ask Lashley for help and is the victim in this whole situation. Miz added that he is the father of two baby girls and had to make the deal because Lashley threatened his well being.

Miz said that McIntyre is more deserving of a title shot and suggested that they work together. MVP interrupted and asked Drew if he was taking any of this seriously. McIntyre brought up rejecting MVP’s services last year and that he does not want or need any help regaining his WWE Championship. MVP told Miz that Lashley will win the title tonight and the match will begin at the beginning of the 2nd hour of RAW.

McIntyre def. Sheamus In A Great Match

Sheamus and McIntyre battled in the first match of the night. The two superstars traded punches on the entrance ramp before the match began. WWE officials broke them apart but McIntyre sent the Celtic Warrior over the barricade as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, the match officially started and Sheamus beat down Drew in the corner. McIntyre battled back and lit up Sheamus’ chest with a couple of chops. McIntyre connected with a Suplex and followed it up with a stomp to the side of Sheamus’ head.

Sheamus hit a series of elbows to McIntyre’s jaw and went for the cover but Drew was able to power out at two. McIntyre hit Sheamus with the 10 Beats of the Bodhran but Sheamus caught him with a Brogue Kick. McIntyre tumbled to the floor outside the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Sheamus was in complete control and was targeting his attack on McIntyre’s recently broken jaw. Sheamus then hit the 10 Beats of the Bodhran and McIntyre collapsed to the canvas. McIntyre brought Sheamus out of the ring and hit a Belly to Belly throw that sent Sheamus onto the announce table.

McIntyre broke the count and slammed Sheamus on the table again before the action returned to the ring. Drew climbed to the top turnbuckle and connected with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. McIntyre went for the Future Shock DDT but Sheamus escaped and hit a Clothesline.

Sheamus regrouped in the corner before making his way to the middle turnbuckle. McIntyre hopped up and hit Sheamus with the Glasgow Kiss. McIntyre joined Sheamus on the top rope and slammed him to the canvas for another near fall as RAW went to a commercial break.

These two just know each other too well…



Sheamus went for White Noise but McIntyre escaped and rolled up Sheamus for a two count. Sheamus hit a knee to the face and went for the cover but Drew got his shoulders up at the last moment. Sheamus then hit White Noise but McIntyre kicked out once again.

McIntyre hit the Future Shock DDT but Sheamus kicked out at two. Drew went for the Claymore but Sheamus rolled to the apron. Sheamus bounced McIntyre’s face off the turnbuckle and then climbed to the top rope. McIntyre battled back and hit White Noise on Sheamus off the middle rope for another near fall.

Sheamus planted McIntyre with an Alabama Slam and went for the cover but Drew was able to kick out. Sheamus stumbled to his feet in the corner of the ring and went for the Claymore but McIntyre countered with the Claymore for the pinfall victory.

Nia Jax Dominated

Naomi squared off against Nia Jax tonight on RAW. Lana and Shayna Baszler were ringside for the match. Jax controlled the action early and slammed Naomi to the mat. Nia threw Naomi across the ring by her hair and started taunting her.

Jax connected with a headbutt and followed it up with the Samoan Drop. Nia took a break to trash talk with Lana before connecting with a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory.

Strowman Warned Shane McMahon

Braun Strowman marched to the ring and complained about being excluded from the Elimination Chamber match. Strowman claimed that the match sucked because he wasn’t in it and then bitched about having to compete in a tag match with a random partner.

Shane McMahon interrupted and came to the ring with Adam Pearce. Shane stated that Braun’s inability to reach his own personal goals is causing him to get angry. McMahon told Braun that he was out here to help him and has been taking a course about conflict management. Shane joked that it was way above Strowman’s reading level and that the key to resolving a conflict is communication.

Shane added that he made the tag match tonight and not Adam Pearce. McMahon claimed that in order for Strowman to resolve his conflict with WWE management he must work with WWE management. McMahon announced that Adam Pearce will be Strowman’s partner and Braun complained about it. Shane added that the match will be for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Strowman told Pearce that if he screws this up he will get these hands.

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin then defended the titles against Braun Strowman & Adam Pearce. Strowman leveled Alexander and Benjamin to start off the match. Braun beat down Hurt Business for the next few minutes as Adam Pearce just stood on the ring apron. Strowman went for a shoulder tackle but Cedric got out of the way and Braun crashed into the ring post.

Shelton tagged in and hit Strowman with a knee to the face. Strowman planted Shelton with the Running Powerslam but Strowman hopped on the ring apron. Shane demanded that Pearce tag in and Braun obliged. Shelton rolled up Pearce for the pinfall victory and Hurt Business retained the RAW Tag Team Championships. Strowman shouted at Shane and vowed to wreck this place and it will be on McMahon’s hands.

Damian Priest Picked Up A Victory

Damian Priest faced Elias tonight. Bad Bunny and Jaxson Ryker were ringside for the match. Priest dominated the match early and locked in an Armbar. Elias broke free and connected with a right hand to the face. Priest dropped Elias with a boot to the face and Clotheslined Elias out of the ring as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Priest had Elias in an Armbar again in the middle of the ring. Elias battled to his feet but Damian didn’t release the hold. Elias slammed Damian’s neck into the top rope and unloaded some strikes to the midsection in the corner of the ring.

Elias connected with a boot to the face and then bounced Priest’s head off the ring apron. Elias hit a knee to the face and followed it up with a Clothesline for a two count. Bad Bunny paced around the ringside area as Elias applied a Headlock. Elias went for a cover for a two count before trapping Damian in the Headlock once again.

Priest broke the hold with an elbow to the face and followed it up with a flurry of kicks to the ribs. Damian connected with a Clothesline and then a Splash in the corner. Priest planted Elias with the Broken Arrow and went for the cover but Elias was able to kick out at two.

Damian rolled Elias up but he kicked out and sent Priest to the apron. Elias caught Damian with a knee to the face for another near fall. Elias went for Drift Away but Priest was able to escape. Elias focused his attack on Damian’s lower back and lifted him up in the Electric Chair. Priest escaped and connected with Hit the Lights for the pinfall victory and is still undefeated on the main roster.

Alexa Bliss Interrupted Randy Orton

Randy Orton was interviewed backstage and said Alexa Bliss needs to leave him alone or he will have no compassion for what happens next. Bliss appeared on the screen and said “bring him back”. Alexa laughed and said there is something Randy should know. The screen went black and then a different version of Randy appeared on the screen. Orton’s voice was altered and told himself that he will soon come face to face with everything he has done. Randy then started coughing up the black ooze again to end the segment.

The Miz Got Himself Counted Out

Bobby Lashley came down to the ring for the WWE Championship match. The Miz’s theme hit but the WWE Champion didn’t come down to the ring. Miz was then shown holding his stomach and John Morrison said he was sick.

The Miz stated that he couldn’t defend the title because he was cramping up. Adam Pearce showed up and Lashley sprinted backstage. The Miz told Pearce that he needs some more time and Lashley grabbed Miz by the throat. Lashley shoved Miz to the floor and Pearce told him that he will defend the title at 10 PM.

The Miz and Lashley came to the ring and once again Miz started stalling. Miz said Lashley was waited 17 years for this moment and this isn’t the stage. The Miz suggested Lashley get his title match in the main event of WrestleMania. MVP said the match is happening right now and Miz threw the microphone out of the ring. Miz rolled out of the ring right as the bell rang and sprinted backstage with the WWE Championship. The referee then counted Miz out to end the match. Lashley was awarded the victory but the title cannot change hands via a count out.

Shane McMahon told Lashley that there will be a WWE Championship tonight and will think about stripping Miz of the title if he doesn’t defend it.

Charlotte Flair def. Shaya Baszler

Charlotte Flair came to the ring and said she wanted to team with Asuka when she came back and kick ass with someone she respects. Flair noted that she got tangled up with her dad and Lacey Evans and she told Ric to go home last week. Charlotte added that we are six weeks away from WrestleMania and nobody has challenged Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

Flair said she wants the RAW Women’s Championship but Asuka is at home injured. Charlotte stated that when Asuka comes back, Charlotte is going to challenge her for the title. Shayna Baszler then interrupted and told Charlotte that she is an army of one and is fighting an uphill battle. Baszler boasted about knocking Asuka’s teeth out and claimed that her and Nia are the most dominant force in WWE.

Jax claimed that nobody likes Flair and that the locker room wishes she sent herself home instead of her father. Nia added that it is going to be one of them that challenges Asuka for the title. Shayna and Nia then attacked Charlotte before the match. Jax hit Charlotte with a Leg Drop as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Shayna was in control but Flair quickly battled back. Charlotte went for a Figure Four but Shayna sent her out of the ring. Flair sent Jax into the steel steps and got back into the ring. Baszler locked in the Kirifuda Clutch but Charlotte broke free and hit Natural Selection for the pinfall victory.

Opinion: It is impossible to feel any sympathy for Charlotte Flair in my opinion. I have zero interest in her against Asuka at WrestleMania and it was ridiculous that she defeated Shayna Baszler so easily. Charlotte was attacked before the match, slipped the Kirifuda Clutch like it was nothing, and won with ease by hitting Natural Selection. Shayna referred to her an Nia as the most dominant force in WWE right before the loss. It is tough to think of a worse way to promote the women’s tag title match this Wednesday on NXT than this.

Mustafa Ali Pinned The US Champion

United States Champion Riddle and Lucha House Party faced RETRIBUTION tonight with Mustafa Ali ringside. Lince Dorado hit T-Bar with a Splash for the quick pinfall victory. After the match, Mustafa demanded a match against Riddle as RAW went to a break.

Mustafa Ali dominated early and targeted Riddle’s elbow. Ali planted Riddle with a Neckbreaker for a two count. Riddle connected with a Pele Kick and then an Exploder Suplex. Riddle followed it up with a Broton and went for the cover but Ali kicked out at two. Riddle hit the Final Flash but Slapjack hopped up on the apron. Reckoning and Mace distracted Riddle as well and Ali hit a rough looking Backstabber off the top rope for the pinfall victory.

Opinion: I cannot make sense of Riddle, the new United States Champion, losing to the leader of a group that has become a joke.

Bobby Lashley Captured The WWE Championship

The Miz once again defended the WWE Championship against Lashley in the main event.

Shane McMahon came to the entrance ramp before the match and brought out some lumberjacks. Hurt Business and the rest of the RAW locker room surrounded the ring as the bell rang. The Miz tried to hit Lashley with the title to get disqualified but Lashley blocked it. The Miz tried to hide behind the ring post but Lashley beat him donw.

The Miz rolled out of the ring but Hurt Business rolled him back inside. Lashley hit the Flatliner and unloaded some punches to Miz’s face. Bobby planted Miz with a Spinebuster and applied the Hurt Lock for the submission victory. Bobby Lashley is the new WWE Champion.