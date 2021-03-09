WWE RAW Results (3/8): Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz, Two Title Matches Set For Next Week

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field. Bobby Lashley defended his title against The Miz in a rematch from last week’s episode and Randy Orton faced AJ Styles in the main event of tonight’s show. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler also put the Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line against Lana and Naomi.

RAW Results (3/8)

Bobby Lashley def. The Miz via submission to retain the WWE Championship McIntyre vs. Sheamus ended in a no contest Xavier Woods def. Shelton Benjamin Riddle def. Slapjack Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Lana & Naomi to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championships AJ Styles def. Randy Orton

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Bobby Lashley Retained The WWE Championship

- Advertisement -

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was interviewed backstage to begin the show. Lashley noted that it took him 16 years to get this opportunity and dealing with locker room politics. Lashley claimed that he punished The Miz last week because he was delaying the inevitible and vowed to do the same tonight in the rematch. Bobby said that nobody is taking the title from him and the All Mighty era has begun.

The Miz made his way to the ring with John Morrison. Miz said he stands in the ring empty handed because Bobby Lashley is the new WWE Champion. The Miz claimed that he expected to get his ass handed to him last week but did not expect to lose the WWE Championship.

Miz added that Shane McMahon pulled a fast one on him and went on a rant about all he has done for the WWE in his career. The Miz suggested that nobody believed him when he said he had cramps is because the fans are not professional athletes. Miz boasted about outsmarting everyone when he got counted out intentionally and that his contract does not state that he had to defend the WWE Championship twice in one night.

He claimed that it was unfair that he had to wrestle in a Lumberjack match and it was also unfair that Lashley brutalized him following the match. The Miz looked into the camera and told everyone to stay close to their phones or computers so they can tweet out #AndNew once he wins the title back.

The Miz rolled out of the ring to start off the match. Lashley waited for him to get back inside and tried to tie up with him. Miz once again rolled out of the ring and got distracted by MVP. Lashley grabbed Miz from behind and brought him back in the ring. Lashley connected with a massive Suplex as Drew McIntyre was shown watching the match backstage.

The action spilled out of the ring and Lashley connected with a Clothesline as RAW went to a commercial break. When RAW returned, Miz went for a Clothesline but Lashley blocked it. Lashley hurled Miz out of the ring and then into the barricade.

Lashley bounced Miz’s head off the announce table before the action returned to the ring. Miz hit a boot to the face that knocked Lashley out of the ring. The Miz went for a Dropkick but Lashley dodged it and slammed Miz’s head into the ring post. Lashley planted Miz with a Spinebuster and applied the Hurt Lock in the middle of the ring for the submission victory. Bobby Lashley is still the WWE Champion.

Sheamus Attacked Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre was then interviewed backstage. McIntyre noted that Lashley decided to attack him from behind so he can set up The Miz as champion. Drew questioned where Lashley’s passion and balls were because he took the easy way out in beating The Miz. Sheamus showed up out of nowhere and attacked McIntyre. Sheamus beat him down and shouted that this was not over. Drew got pissed and started launching storage crates around as RAW went to a commercial break. When RAW returned, McIntyre asked Adam Pearce to set up a No DQ match against Sheamus later tonight.

"TWENTY YEARS OF LIVING IN YOUR SHADOW! I WILL MAKE EVERY DAY OF YOUR LIFE A MISERY!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1ynx52LwBw — WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021

Shane Apologized To Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman made his way to the ring and cut a promo about Shane McMahon. Strowman wondered if Shane is laughing at him and said that cannot be the case because he could snap his neck like a twig. Strowman shouted that he is not looking to get fired, he is looking for some respect.

Braun demanded that Shane give him an apology and McMahon’s theme hit. Shane joined Strowman in the ring and apologized to him. Shane then exited the ring and made his way to the top of the entrance ramp. Shane stopped like he was going to say something else but walked away. Shane then refused a backstage interview as well.

Sheamus vs. McIntyre Ended In A No Contest

Drew McIntyre got some payback and attacked Sheamus during his entrance for their No DQ match. McIntyre dominated the beginning of the match but the Celtic Warrior battled back with a knee to the face. Sheamus stomped on Drew before making his way to the top turnbuckle. Sheamus connected with a Flying Clothesline for a two count.

McIntyre brought Sheamus to the outside and launched him over the announce desk. Sheamus hit another Clothesline and grabbed a kendo stick from under the ring. Sheamus took a swing but McIntyre ducked and sent Sheamus over the barricade. McIntyre grabbed the kendo stick as Sheamus rolled into the ring.

Sheamus hit McIntyre with a low blow as he was getting into the ring and grabbed the kendo stick. Sheamus struck McIntyre over the back with the kendo sticks a few times before shoving his boot in Drew’s face. McIntyre battled back and planted Sheamus with an overhead Belly to Belly Suplex.

Drew followed it up with a Neckbreaker and several kendo stick shots to the back of Sheamus. McIntyre hit a Backbreaker and went for the cover but Sheamus was able to kick out at two. The action spilled out of the ring and Sheamus slammed McIntyre on top of the announce table as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, McIntyre planted Sheamus with a Superplex and went for the cover but Sheamus kicked out at the last moment. McIntyre brought a steel chair into the ring and hit Sheamus with the Future Shock DDT on top of it for a near fall. Sheamus hit McIntyre with a knee to the face for another near fall.

Sheamus set up the chair in the corner but it backfired because McIntyre launched him onto it. McIntyre hit Sheamus with a Claymore but couldn’t go for the cover because it sent Sheamus tumbling out of the ring. McIntyre followed him out there and Sheamus caught him with a Brogue Kick.

Both superstars grabbed steel stairs and charged at each other. McIntyre and Sheamus collided and both fell to the floor. The referee checked on both of them and the referee called for the bell.

Xavier Woods def. Shelton Benjamin

Xavier Woods squared off against Shelton Benjamin tonight on RAW. Kofi Kingston and Cedric Alexander were ringside for the match. Woods booted Benjamin in the face for a two count to begin the action. Benjamin connected iwth a Body Slam and sent Woods into the turnbuckle. Shelton started trading words with Kofi Kingston ringside before applying a Headlock on Xavier in the middle of the ring.

Woods escaped but Shelton caught him with a knee strike to the face. Shelton dominated the new few minutes of the match and once again got distracted with trash talking with Kofi Kingston. Xavier Woods capitalized on the distraction and rolled up Shelton for the pinfall victory.

Hurt Business will defend the RAW Tag Team Championships against New Day next week.

Riddle def. Slapjack

Riddle faced Slapjack tonight on RAW. Mustafa Ali was ringside for the match. Riddle slammed Slapjack to the canvas and hit him with a Broton. Riddle sent Slapjack out of the ring and Mustafa Ali started shouting that he was embarrassing him. Slapjack took control and brought Riddle back into the ring. Slapjack connected with a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Riddle connected with the Final Flash and followed it up with the Bro Derek for the pinfall victory.

Riddle will defend the United States Championship against Mustafa Ali next week.

Shane McMahon Thinks Strowman Is Stupid

Shane McMahon had a conversation with Adam Pearce and told him to go have Strowman meet him in the ring. Strowman got into the ring and Shane immediately exited. Shane started backing up the entrance ramp and said last week was all in good fun.

McMahon admitted to having fun sometimes at other’s expense but that is okay as long as it benefits him. Shane paused forever and Braun suggested that he was trying to make him look stupid. McMahon said he doesn’t want Braun to feel stupid and that wasn’t his intention. Shane jokingly started stuttering while saying “Braun” and ran away. Strowman chased after him but Shane’s car sped away. Strowman walked away and Shane appeared to say “so stupid”.

Opinion: Shane’s promo was horrible and this storyline is off to a terrible start. The match at WrestleMania will probably be fun because most Shane McMahon matches are. However, the build up is going to suck if everyone has to listen to Shane McMahon breathing into the microphone during multiple awkward silences every week. I’m assuming Shane McMahon forget his lines and froze tonight. I cannot imagine this promo went as the writers intended it to.

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Retained

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler defended the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Naomi & Lana. Nia Jax brought Reginald to the ring with her. Naomi and Lana controlled the match early and Naomi connected with a Crossbody onto the Women’s Tag Team Champions as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Reginald tripped up Naomi while the referee was distracted. Lana tagged in and hit Reginald with a Dropkick. Nia Jax capitalized on the distraction with a Splash. Nia followed it up with a Powerbomb for the pinfall victory. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler are still the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

.@NiaJaxWWE found an opportunity to capitalize on a win and retain the #WomensTagTitles thanks to some interference by @ReginaldWWE!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zvs9PL4UdC — WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021

Alexa Bliss Distracted Randy Orton

AJ Styles and Omos were interviewed backstage tonight. Styles joked about Randy Orton and he showed up. Styles suggested that Orton was weak and Randy challenged him to a match. AJ looked at Omos and accepted the challenge.

Orton dominated the match early and beat Styles down. AJ battled back and sent Orton out of the ring. Styles hit Orton with a forearm to the face and Randy fell right next to Omos are RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, AJ was still in control and sent Orton to the turnbuckle. Styles focused his attack on Orton’s leg and stomped on it several times. AJ went for the Calf Crusher but Orton was able to block it. Styles stayed on the attack and was able to apply the hold in the middle of the ring.

Orton reached the hopes to break the hold and hit Styles with the draping DDT. Alexa Bliss showed up on the jumbotron and blew out a match. Fire shot out of the turnbuckles and Orton coughed up the black liquid again. Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm for the pinfall victory. After the match, Alexa Bliss laughed on the jumbotron to close the show.

Opinion: I’ve pretty much lost all interest in the storyline between Orton and The Fiend. It has just gone on too long and reached the point of insanity in my opinion. However, the ending pyro with one of the turnbuckles not going off was a funny little jab at AEW. Sheamus and McIntyre had the match of the night and the rest of the show was forgettable.