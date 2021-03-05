WWE SmackDown Preview (3/5): Bryan vs. Uso Steel Cage Match

WWE returns to the ThunderDome tonight for an all-new episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The show will be headlined by a Steel Cage match. We’ll also see 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair in action.

The following items are scheduled for tonight’s WWE SmackDown from St. Petersberg, FL:

Daniel Bryan will face Jey Uso in a Steel Cage match. If Daniel Bryan wins, he earns the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Fastlane.

Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler



Fallout from last week’s show and continued hype for Fastlane.

Join us here later tonight for our WWE SmackDown Results & Takeaways feature.