WWE SmackDown Preview (3/5): Bryan vs. Uso Steel Cage Match

By Michael Reichlin

WWE returns to the ThunderDome tonight for an all-new episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The show will be headlined by a Steel Cage match. We’ll also see 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair in action.

The following items are scheduled for tonight’s WWE SmackDown from St. Petersberg, FL:

  • Daniel Bryan will face Jey Uso in a Steel Cage match. If Daniel Bryan wins, he earns the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Fastlane.
  • Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler
  • Fallout from last week’s show and continued hype for Fastlane.

