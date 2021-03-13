WWE SmackDown Results (3/12): Universal Championship Contract Signing, Big E Returns

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in Tropicana Field. Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan had a contract signing for their title match at WWE Fastlane during tonight’s show. Intercontinental Champioin Big E returned to action after Apollo Crews brutally attacked him a couple weeks ago.

SmackDown Results (3/12)

Street Profits, Rey Mysterio, Dominik def. Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Chad Gable, Otis Cesaro def. Murphy via DQ Tamina & Natalya def. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair Big E def. Sami Zayn

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Daniel Bryan Interrupted Edge

Edge kicked off this week’s show and said that there will be a big contract signing for the Universal Championship match at Fastlane tonight. Edge said that there are some things he needs to get off his chest and called Reigns & Heyman great “spin doctors”.

Edge noted how Bryan claimed he deserved to be in the main event of WrestleMania more than Edge because he has wrestled more in the past few months. Edge added that it is time to remind everyone who he is and that he is back in the ring because he loves doing this.

Daniel Bryan interrupted and said it looked like Edge is bothered by what he said last week and that was not his intention. Bryan said that he has an infinite amount of respect for Edge but when he wanted to challenge Roman for the title, it had nothing to do with Edge.

Bryan noted that he felt demoralized after watching point at the WrestleMania sign during the conclusion of Elimination Chamber. Daniel stated that this could be his last WrestleMania, so he has to give it everything he has got to try and make it to the main event.

Daniel told Edge that he has his spot at WrestleMania and that is why he has gone into business for himself. Edge said that Reigns has already defeated Bryan and that it doesn’t matter how he got it, a win is a win. Edge added that he likes Bryan, but doesn’t like how he went about things and thought he was better than this.

Street Profits, Dominik & Rey Picked Up A Win

Street Profits, Rey Mystery, Dominik faced Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, and Chad Gable. Dawkins and Roode started off the action and Angelo connected with a Clothesline. Montez tagged in and connected with a Dropkick on Roode. Robert battled back and beat Dominik down in the corner.

Dominik connected with a Hurricanrana and Gable tagged in. Gable beat Dominik down and tagged in Robert Roode. Dominik connected with a double Tornado DDT before tagging in Dawkins.

Ziggler and Dawkins traded shots in the middle of the ring. Angelo connected with a Spinebuster and tagged Ford. Roode shoved Ford off the turnbuckle and to the floor outside the ring as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Dolph Zigger had Montez Ford in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Ford tagged in Dawkins but the referee didn’t see it because he was distracted by Roode. Robert then tagged in and continued to isolate Ford in the corner.

Montez planted Gable with a German Suplex and tagged in Rey. Mysterio connected with a DDT and went for the cover but Otis broke it up. Roode tagged in and hit Rey with a Spinebuster for a two count. Rey and Dominik hit Roode with a double 619 and Montez followed it up with the Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

Seth Rollins Attacked Cesaro

Cesaro squared off against Murphy once again tonight. Seth Rollins‘ music hit right as the match was about to start. Rollins took a seat on the entrance ramp and watched the match.

Cesaro controlled the action early and beat Murphy down in the corner of the ring. Murphy connected with a knee to the face and made his way to the top rope. Cesaro connected with a Dropkick that sent Murphy tumbling to the ring apron. Cesaro planted Murphy with a Superplex and then some uppercuts. Cesaro got Murphy in the Swing but Rollins hopped into the ring and attacked to end the match in a DQ.

Seth hit Murphy with the Stomp and started taunting him. Rollins hit Cesaro with another Stomp and then placed a chair around Cesaro’s neck. Seth went to deliver another Stomp but WWE Producer Jamie Noble intervened and blocked Rollins. Seth was then shown having a backstage stare down with Shinsuke Nakamura backstage to end the segment.

Banks & Belair Aren’t On The Same Page

Sami Zayn approached Kevin Owens backstage and said that he wants him to be in his documentary. Owens avoided the question and said he has to do the KO Show tonight. Zayn claimed that the documentary was going to do big numbers like Logan Paul and Owens said he will think about it before walking away.

Owens made his way to the ring and said it is good time be back after being away for a couple of weeks. Kevin noted that it has been a rough few months for him, physically and mentally, but he will keep fighting no matter what. Owens introduced Bianca Belair as his first guest and then SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

Kevin said that Banks and Belair have a chance to make their WrestleMania match even bigger if they want into the event as Women’s Tag Team Champions. Owens added that there seems to be some tension over Reginald and Carmella. Sasha interrupted and said it isn’t her fault that she looks good and Reginald likes her.

Belair interrupted and said she doesn’t like Sasha’s attitude and Reginald could be a problem when they battle for the Women’s Tag Team Championships at WWE Fastlane. Sasha referred to herself as the Michael Jordan of the women’s division and that Bianca can one day be like LeBron James.

Banks added that she would have eliminated Belair if she was in the women’s Royal Rumble and will be the reason that they become tag champs at Fastlane. Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler interrupted and Kevin shouted that he did not invite them.

Tamina Snuka and Natalya then joined the party as Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Reginald joined commentary. Sasha Banks and Natalya locked up in the middle of the ring and Banks connected with an Arm Drag. Tamina tagged in and beat Sasha down in the corner.

Natalya tagged in and continued to isolate Banks in the corner of the ring. Natalya applied the Sharpshooter but the SmackDown Women’s Champion was able to escape. Bianca tagged in and planted Natalya with a Spinebuster. Reginald hopped on the ring apron for a distraction and Natalya capitalized with a Clothesline. Sasha confronted Reginald outside the ring and chased him around. Tamina then rolled up Belair from behind for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Belair yelled at Banks and claimed she cost them the match by getting distracted by Reginald. Sasha said she is not taking the blame and called Belair a rookie before walking away.

Apollo Crews Attacked Big E

Intercontinental Champion Big E made his way to the ring to respond to Apollo Crews. Big said he was in a medical facility because of Crews and there is no coming back from that for Apollo. Big E said he has to go Old Testament on Apollo and has to end him. Big E then demanded that Crews make his way to the ring but he didn’t show up. Big E issued an open challenge to whoever wants a fight.

King Corbin told Big E to calm down because he was looking all crazy. Sami Zayn joined the party and said he wanted a fight. Corbin said he was in the middle of accepting the challenge but Sami claimed that they have it on film that Corbin wasn’t accepting anything. Zayn added that winning the title back will be the perfect ending to his documentary.

Big E sent Zayn out of the ring and near King Corbin as SmackDown went to a break. When SmackDown returned, Sami was in control and had Big E in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Big E escaped and leveled Sami with an elbow to the face. Sami connected with a slam and went for the cover but Big E kicked out at two.

Zayn started complaining about the referee’s count being slow and Big E capitalized by sending Sami across the ring. Big E went for a Splash but Sami got out of the way and the Intercontinental Champion crashed to the apron.

Sami connected with a Sunset Powerbomb and went for the cover but Big E kicked out at two. Zayn started taunting Big E once again and it cost him. Big E got pissed off and quickly connected with the Big Ending for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Apollo Crews rushed the ring and attacked Big E from behind. Crews planted Big E with the Angle Slam and stood over him. Apollo then grabbed the steel steps and hit Big E in the shoulder with them.

Edge Or Jey Uso Will Be The Special Enforcer At Fastlane

Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his way to the ring with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso in the final segment of the show for the contract signing. Adam Pearce was already in the ring with the Universal Championship contract for Fastlane. Daniel Bryan then jointed them in the ring. Pearce stated that it was time to sign the contract but Roman demanded that his seat be moved to the head of the table.

Reigns was about to sign the contract but stopped and said he doesn’t want to do this because Bryan doesn’t deserve it. Daniel signed the contract immediately and said he was excited for the match. Daniel told Reigns that he wasn’t a man of his word and is afraid of him.

Daniel added that he made Jey Uso quit last week and started taunting Roman. Daniel joked that he should be the Head of the Table and Reigns got annoyed. Roman signed the contract and Jey gave it to Pearce. Bryan vowed to make Reigns quit just like he did to Jey Uso.

Jey got pissed off and claimed Bryan was disrespecting him. Jey suggested that he be a “Special Enforcer” at Fastlane to make sure everything is fair & square. Edge interrupted and suggested that he face Jey Uso next week and the winner will be the Special Enforcer at Fastlane. Pearce agreed and made the match official. Edge and Bryan attacked Jey and and Reigns. Edge shoved Bryan aside and went after Reigns. Bryan connected with the Running Knee to Edge and did the “yes!” chant in the corner to close the show.