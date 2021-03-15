WWE Surveys Fans About AEW, NJPW, & More

WWE sent out a survey to fans recently that includes questions about competing promotions AEW, ROH, Impact, and NJPW. The questions ask fans how familiar they are with shows such as AEW Dynamite, Impact, ROH, NJPW, and even RAW and Smackdown.

Fans have been posting screenshots of the survey online:

Sami Zayn On Backstage Reaction To Him Mentioning AEW on RAW

Zayn noted recently that his mentioning AEW during one of his “Electric Chair” segments is what eventually led to the segments being dropped.

- Advertisement -

“So it wasn’t entirely, entirely off the cuff but it was off the cuff to a certain degree, and the reaction was, uh, let’s say unfavorable since the electric chair met its demise that very same week,” Zayn said to Sportskeeda last month.

“So it was right on everybody’s mind. It was super, super fresh and I think they had just announced this TV deal. They had just announced that this wasn’t just going to be a pay-per-view. This is going to be a competitor and all this sort of stuff. And they tell me that we’re doing this segment where it’s legitimately, you know, unplanned questions and anybody could ask anything. So at the time, this was the number one topic in the wrestling world. So you kind of expected to be asked about it.”