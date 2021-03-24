WWE ThunderDome Moving To Tampa’s Yuengling Center (4/12)

The WWE ThunderDome is changing locations once again.

Several months after relocating to Tropicana Field in St. Petersberg, FL, WWE is moving its state-of-the-art production setup to the Yuengling Center in Tampa. The announcement was first published at Business Wire.

The first event from the Yuengling Center will be WWE Raw on April 12th, the night after WWE Wrestlemania 37. The ThunderDome host Raw, SmackDown and pay-per-views.

“WWE takes great pride in providing our fans and network partners with cutting-edge production and one of the most interactive atmospheres in all of television every single week,” said Kevin Dunn, WWE Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Production. “We look forward to the next iteration of the WWE ThunderDome at Yuengling Center as we continue to take the fan experience to a whole new level.”

WWE’s ThunderDome setup will continue to be a closed set without fans in attendance. WWE says it will continue to administer its health and safety protocols for talent, crew and employees. There will be be PCR testing for COVID-19, social distancing and wearing will be required.

