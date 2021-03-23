WWE ThunderDome Residency At Tropicana Field Ends Before WrestleMania, TV Tapings Schedule

It’s been previously reported that WWE was likely moving out of the Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida in April and that is happening.

The reason is due to the Tampa Bay Rays needing to get their home field back from WWE just in time for the regular MLB season to start.

Spectrum Sports 360’s Jon Alba reported Monday that he was told WWE’s ThunderDome residency at Tropicana Field will end with the Friday, April 2nd SmackDown.

- Advertisement -

The Rays’ first home game is set for Friday, April 9th. Per the report, the conversion back to a baseball facility has already begun in some parts of the park.

Due to this, the go-home editions of Raw and Friday Night SmackDown heading into WrestleMania 37 will be taped before they depart from the stadium, according to POST Wrestling.

The taped Raw will air on Monday, April 5 and the taped episode of SmackDown will air Friday, April 9.

Fightful Select previously reported the Hall of Fame will be taped over two days – the week prior on Tuesday & Thursday – at Tropicana Field before the end of WWE’s residency.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will air on Peacock on Tuesday, April 6. WrestleMania takes place on April 10th and April 11th.