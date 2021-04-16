A Double Dose of Positivity For AEW Dynamite Crowds and Venues

Welcome to Daily’s Place, home of the Jags … and AEW Dynamite. Ever since the pandemic struck, AEW has been running their promotion from Daily’s Place. The stadium is home to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL team owned by the Khan family. This has proven to be a reliable and stable home for AEW, who tape three shows there each week.

For the past few months AEW have slowly reintroduced crowds into the stadium, and news of a sold out Machine Gun Kelly concert being held there on April 23rd can surely be a sign that AEW could soon see the return of capacity crowds to its wrestling events too, perhaps even for the upcoming Blood and Guts match on May 5th. Interesting that they don’t even mention limited places.

The only way to get your Wed, May 5 #BloodAndGuts match tix before they go on sale to the general public, is by purchasing the 2 event (4/21 & 5/5) #AEW Customer Pass. Combo tix are available by emailing ticketing@boldeventsjax.com, or calling 904-633-2000 (during business hours) pic.twitter.com/tyXlu66Wzj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 16, 2021

It starts a double hit of positive news for AEW fans, with speculation also rife that the promotion will look to move away from Daily’s Place and take AEW Dynamite back onto the road. With previously planned shows for both Houston and Milwaukee still on the cards, albeit for dates in August as opposed to the original June and July dates.

Could We See AEW Dynamite Back on the Road?

The fact that they were rescheduled rather than postponed indefinitely shows that while it may not necessarily be imminent, the future is looking positive for AEW Dynamite to get back out on the open road. Dave Meltzer is even speculating that All Out could be held in Chicago later this year. Of course, that is dependent on all things pandemic related going according to plan.

If that’s the case it won’t be long before it’s not only Sammy carrying signs around the arena

It will be interesting to see how this will impact the AEW Dynamite and its two Dark counterparts. Throw in the possibility of house shows too, and it is easy to see how AEW can take the great momentum they have and really ramp up the pressure on their rivals.