AEW Dynamite Falls To 889,000 Viewers, 0.33 Demo (4/28)

AEW Dynamite viewership took a major hit this week after a strong start running unopposed on Wednesday nights.

The April 28th edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT averaged 889,000 viewers. The show did a 0.33 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic to finish #10 on cable. The data comes courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily.

Dynamite viewership was down significantly after drawing viewership above 1.1 million the past two weeks. The show went up against US President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address to Congress and the subsequent coverage.

Digging into the demographics, AEW’s numbers were down across the board. The demographic that was hit the hardest was Adults 50+, which was down 23%.

AEW has Blood and Guts scheduled for next week, which should spike a big number and bring things comfortably back above the 1 million mark.

Wednesday’s show featured FTW Champion Brian Cage getting a surprise win over Hangman Page, Penta El Zero M getting a win over Orange Cassidy, an appearance from AEW/Impact World Champion Kenny Omega, a face-to-face showdown between the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle, Darby Allin retaining the TNT Championship over Dark Order member 10 and much more.

