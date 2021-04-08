AEW Dynamite Results (4/7): Blood & Guts Match Set, Mike Tyson Returns, Young Bucks

AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW Champion Kenny Omega teamed up with Good Brothers to face Jon Moxley and AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks tonight. Mike Tyson made an appearance on this week’s edition of Dynamite as well.

Dynamite Results (4/7)

Hangman Page def. Max Caster Jurassic Express def. Bear Country Darby Allin def. JD Drake to retain the TNT Championship Tay Conti def. The Bunny Kenny Omega & Good Brothers def. Jon Moxley & Young Bucks

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Hangman Page Picked Up A Victory

- Advertisement -

Hangman Page battled Max Caster in the first match of the night. Hangman dominated the action early and bounced Caster’s face off the top turnbuckle several times. Page stomped Caster down to the canvas and then planted him with a Fallaway Slam.

Page followed it up with a Suplex for a one count. Caster connected with a forearm to the face but Hangman shrugged it off and leveled him with a big boot. Caster dragged Hangman out of the ring but Page sent Max into the barricade.

Anthony Bowens sent Hangman into the barricade and rolled him back in the ring. Caster went to work on Hangman’s arm and controlled the next couple minutes of the match. Page battled back with a Powerbomb and a Clothesline in the corner.

Page connected with an Exploder Suplex and went for the cover but Caster kicked out at two. Hangman and Caster traded punches on the ring apron. Page got the better of the exchange and connected with a Side Slam that caused Max to tumble to the floor.

Hangman made his way to the top rope but got distracted by Bowens. Caster capitalized and planted Hangman with a Superplex before applying an Armbar in the middle of the ring. Page set up for a reverse Alabama Slam but Bowens slid the boombox into the ring.

The referee caught it but Bowns then tossed a chain to Caster. Max hit Page in the face with the chain wrapped around his fist but somehow Page was able to kick out. Hangman hit Bowens with a Moonsault and then delivered the Buckshot Lariat to Caster for the pinfall victory. After the match, Hangman celebrated with a beer and gave some to the crowd.

Pageweisers for everyone! #NationalBeerDay



Join the party now over on TNT! pic.twitter.com/z9xWOWzchV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2021

The Pinnacle Will Face Inner Circle In A Blood & Guts Match On May 5th

Inner Circle came to the ring as Dynamite went to a break. When Dynamite returned, Jericho said the Inner Circle is back in black and brought up the beatdown they received by The Pinnacle. Jericho said it was a wake up call and made them realize they have made some poor decisions.

Jericho claimed that all of those decisions were caused by his “jerk off” friend MJF. Chris noted that he is not smart about a lot things, but is smart when it comes to the business of pro wrestling. Jericho wanted MJF under his thumb because he knows how good MJF is.

Chris admitted that MJF outsmarted them but has no idea how to put on a spray tan and had more streaks than the toilet bowl he shoves his face in last week. Jericho told MJF that he needs to ditch the scarf and focus on being better than talent like Peter Avalon.

Jericho wondered why MJF is stealing past gimmicks from him and mocked Maxwell for caring so much about what people think. Chris said MJF is a mark for himself and the truth is that he will never be better than Jericho and he knows it. Chris brought up Tully Blanchard and referred to himself as a “3rd string member of the Four Horseman”.

Chris joked about FTR and how nobody can tell them apart. Jericho joked Shawn Spears’ “potential” and how he has never seen it and how it’s embarrassing to have a blonde mohawk in 2021. Jericho added that Wardlow needs to strip naked to count to 21. Jericho then announced that it will be The Pinnacle versus Inner Circle on May 5th in a Blood & Guts match.

Opinion: This one of the better Jericho promos I have seen in some time and I don’t know how you can’t be excited for this match. There were so many quotable lines in Jericho’s promo tonight.

FIRST TIME EVER!! May 5th @dailysplace it's a #BloodAndGuts Match between #InnerCircle & #Pinnacle!



See what else #AEWDynamite has in store tonight – Tune in now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7AMeZ3T7Em — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2021

Taz Wants Christian To Join His Team

Christian Cage was interviewed backstage tonight. Taz interrupted and tried to get him to join his team. Cage went to respond but Taz told him to sleep on it and walked away before he could answer.

Jurassic Express def. Bear Country

Jurassic Express faced Bear Country tonight on Dynamite. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus booted Bronson and Boulder out of the ring to start off the action. Jungle Boy went for a flip but Bear Country caught him. Luchasaurus then leaped onto Bear Country before the action returned to the ring.

Boulder slammed Luchasaurus into the turnbuckle and tagged in Bronson. Bear Country isolated Luchasaurus in the corner and took turns beating him down. When Dynamite returned from a break, Bear Country was still in control. Luchasaurus connected with a Chokeslam to Bronson and followed it up with a standing Moonsault for the pinfall victory.

QT Marshall Cut A Great Promo

QT Marshall cut a promo on Cody Rhodes tonight. QT joked that Cody surrounded himself with vanilla midgets so he can be the star he wanted to be. QT added that Aaron Solow will never be known as just somebody’s boyfriend ever again.

Damn @realmmarshall1 no one said you had to go that hard ? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/EGze4WVOEy — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 8, 2021

Darby Allin Retained The TNT Championship

Tony Schiavone interviewed Sting on the stage. Jake Roberts interrupted and poked fun at Sting and called Darby a gerbil. Lance Archer showed up and ripped the microphone away from Roberts. Archer told Sting that it is his time now and he is supposed to be in the main event. Sting then ripped the microphone away and agreed with Archer. Sting told Lance to make it happen and stop disappearing. Archer laughed and walked away with Roberts.

Darby Allin defended the TNT Championship against JD Drake. Allin went for a Crossbody off the top rope but Drake caught him with a shoulder tackle. Sting came up behind Ryan Nemeth with the baseball bat and chased him around the ring. Nemeth ran away as JD hit a Senton in the ring.

When Dynamite returned from a break, Allin climbed to the top rope but Drake tripped him up. JD hit a Cannonball in the corner and followed it up with a Splash for a two count. Allin and Drake battled on the turnbuckle again. Darby bit JD’s finger and hit him with a Powerbomb. Allin followed it up with the Coffin Drop for the pinfall victory to retain his TNT Championship. After the match, Matt Hardy, Butcher, Blade tried to attack Darby but Sting and Dark Order fought them off.

Mike Tyson Beat Up Shawn Spears

The Pinnacle somehow got Chris Jericho alone and beat him down before bringing him to the middle of the ring. It was revealed that Inner Circle’s dressing room door was bolted shut. Mike Tyson then made his way to the ring and attacked Shawn Spears int he corner. Tyson unloaded some punches before Inner Circle finally rushed the ring. Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho then shook hands to end the segment.

Mike Tyson beating up Shawn Spears. Love to see it. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/MgoO8uqHkT — #TooSweetElite (@AllElitePodcast) April 8, 2021

Tay Conti def. The Bunny

The Bunny (Allie) faced Tay Conti tonight. Butcher, Blade, Matt Hardy, and Dark Order were ringside for the match. Bunny controlled the match early and Dropkicked Conti into the barricade as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Bunny was still in control as Hikaru Shida was now ringside. Conti hit a knee to the face and went for the cover but Bunny kicked out at two. A brawl broke out and Bunny grabbed a kendo stick. AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida ripped the kendo stick away and Conti connected with a Superplex. Tay followed it up with a DDT for the pinfall victory.

The AEW Women's World Champion helping out the number 1 contender?! What is going on???? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/6z57pmb6UV — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 8, 2021

Young Bucks Betrayed Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks faced Kenny Omega and Good Brothers in the main event tonight. Omega locked up with Matt Jackson to begin the match. Nick and Karl Anderson then tagged in and Nick hit an Arm Drag. Gallows grabbed Nick by the throat but he escaped. Young Bucks sent everyone out of the ring and Moxley hit a Suicide Dive with them. Moxley and Young Bucks posed in the ring as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Moxley and Anderson traded chops in the ring. Moxley planted Omega with a German Suplex and then delivered one to Gallows. Gallows connected with a big boot to the face that knocked Moxley to the canvas. Moxley battled back with a Neckbreaker and tagged in Nick Jackson.

Nick hit Karl with a forearm to the face and a flurry of kicks. Gallows threw him to the corner but missed with a Splash. Jackson kneed Gallows in the face and followed it up with a Double Stomp. Nick connected with a Backstabber on Anderson in the corner before booting Gallows in the face. Anderson caught Nick with a Spinebuster and both men fell to the mat.

Matt and Omega then tagged in. Matt hit Kenny with an Arm Drag and then a massive Back Body Drop. Matt faked a Superkick and planted Omega with a DDT. Matt strutted around the ring waiting for the AEW Champion to get back up. Matt hesitated and didn’t hit Omega with a Superkick.

Omega slapped Matt in the face several times and Matt responded with some punches. Gallows booted Matt in the face but turned around into a Dropkick from Nick. Moxley then Clotheslined Gallows out of the ring as Matt hit Karl with a Superkick.

Omega connected with a snap Dragon Suplex but got turned inside out with a Clothesline from Moxley. Matt followed it up with a Piledriver and went for the cover but the AEW Champion was able to kick out at the last moment. Young Bucks it a 450 Splash and a Moonsault and went for the cover but Anderson broke it up.

Nick flipped onto Good Brothers outside the ring. Matt continued to check on Kenny Omega and had a remorseful look on his face. Young Bucks set up for the BTE Trigger but wouldn’t do it. Moxley started yelling at them and tagged himself in. Jon planted Kenny with the Paradigm Shift and hit another one.

Moxley locked in a choke hold and went for another Paradigm Shift but Young Bucks Superkicked him. Good Brothers attacked Eddie Kingston as he limped down the entrance ramp and hit him with the Magic Killer. Good Brothers then hit Moxley with the Magic Killer and dragged Omega on top of him for the pinfall victory. Good Brothers then held up Moxley and Callis whispered into Matt’s ear. Young Bucks then hit Moxley with another Superkick as the crowd chanted “you sold out!” to end the show.