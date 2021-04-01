AEW Factions Update: Who Is Aligned With Who?

AEW has many factions currently active on its roster. Last night on Dynamite, several members of the Nightmare Family split off from the rest, adding another team to the mix. Below is an updated list of who is aligned with who in AEW.

Team Taz

Updated list of Team Taz members:

Taz (manager/leader/mouthpiece)

Hook (Trainee/Taz’s son)

Brian Cage (seems like he might not be all that happy with his teammates)

Will “Powerhouse” Hobbs

Ricky Starks

The Inner Circle

Updated list of Inner Circle members:

Chris Jericho (Lead singer/Bubbly provider/Le Champion)

Sammy Guevara

Santana (Proud & Powerful)

Ortiz (Proud & Powerful)

Jake Hager

The Pinnacle

The founding members of The Pinnacle are:

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (Leader)

Shawn Spears

Wardlow

Dash Wilder (FTR)

Cash Wheeler (FTR)

Tully Blancard (Manager)

The Dark Order

The current members of The Dark Order are:

Brodie Lee Jr. (-1)

Evil Uno (1)

Stu Grayson (2)

Alex Reynolds (3)

John Silver (4)

Alan Angels (5)

Anna Jay (injured) (99)

Preston Vance (10)

Good Friend: Colt Cabana

Good friend: Adam “Hangman” Page

Good friend: Tay Conti

The Nightmare Family

After the action of QT Marshall and his crew last night, the updated lineup for the Nightmare Family is below:

Cody Rhodes (EVP of AEW)

Dustin Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes (AEW CBO)

Arn Anderson (Manager)

Lee Johnson

Billy Gunn (Gunn Club)

Austin Gunn (Gunn Club)

Colten Gunn (Gunn Club)

QT Marshall’s Faction

The following wrestlers took part in the beatdown of the Nightmare Family on Dynamite last night:

QT Marshall (Leader/Head Trainer)

Aaron Solow

Nick Comoroto

Anthony Ogogo

The Super Elite

Kenny Omega (Leader/AEW World Champion/AEW EVP)

Don Callis (Impact executive)

Doc Gallows (Good Brothers)

Karl Anderson (Good Brothers)

Michael Nakazawa (Kenny’s best friend)

The Hardy Family Office

Matt Hardy (Leader)

Isiah Kassidy (Private Party)

Marq Quen (Private Party)

The Butcher (The Butcher and the Blade)

Blade (The Butcher and the Blade)

The Bunny (The Butcher and the Blade)

AEW Trios & Smaller Factions

AEW also has several trios and smaller factions currently active.

The Best Friends

Trent

Chuck Taylor

Orange Cassidy

Sue (Van Driver/Trent’s Mom)

Kris Statlander (May have aligned with the Best Friends last night. She’s, like, their alien friend)

The Pretty Picture

Peter Avalon

Cezar Bononi

Ryan Nemeth

JD Drake (aligned with Nemeth on Dark)

Death Triangle

Pac

Penta El Zero M

Rey Fenix

Alex Abrahantes (enthusiastic translator)

Jurassic Express