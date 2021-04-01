AEW Factions Update: Who Is Aligned With Who?

AEW has many factions currently active on its roster. Last night on Dynamite, several members of the Nightmare Family split off from the rest, adding another team to the mix. Below is an updated list of who is aligned with who in AEW.
Team Taz
Updated list of Team Taz members:
- Taz (manager/leader/mouthpiece)
- Hook (Trainee/Taz’s son)
- Brian Cage (seems like he might not be all that happy with his teammates)
- Will “Powerhouse” Hobbs
- Ricky Starks
The Inner Circle
Updated list of Inner Circle members:
- Chris Jericho (Lead singer/Bubbly provider/Le Champion)
- Sammy Guevara
- Santana (Proud & Powerful)
- Ortiz (Proud & Powerful)
- Jake Hager
The Pinnacle
The founding members of The Pinnacle are:
- Maxwell Jacob Friedman (Leader)
- Shawn Spears
- Wardlow
- Dash Wilder (FTR)
- Cash Wheeler (FTR)
- Tully Blancard (Manager)
The Dark Order
The current members of The Dark Order are:
- Brodie Lee Jr. (-1)
- Evil Uno (1)
- Stu Grayson (2)
- Alex Reynolds (3)
- John Silver (4)
- Alan Angels (5)
- Anna Jay (injured) (99)
- Preston Vance (10)
Good Friend: Colt Cabana
Good friend: Adam “Hangman” Page
Good friend: Tay Conti
The Nightmare Family
After the action of QT Marshall and his crew last night, the updated lineup for the Nightmare Family is below:
- Cody Rhodes (EVP of AEW)
- Dustin Rhodes
- Brandi Rhodes (AEW CBO)
- Arn Anderson (Manager)
- Lee Johnson
- Billy Gunn (Gunn Club)
- Austin Gunn (Gunn Club)
- Colten Gunn (Gunn Club)
QT Marshall’s Faction
The following wrestlers took part in the beatdown of the Nightmare Family on Dynamite last night:
- QT Marshall (Leader/Head Trainer)
- Aaron Solow
- Nick Comoroto
- Anthony Ogogo
The Super Elite
- Kenny Omega (Leader/AEW World Champion/AEW EVP)
- Don Callis (Impact executive)
- Doc Gallows (Good Brothers)
- Karl Anderson (Good Brothers)
- Michael Nakazawa (Kenny’s best friend)
The Hardy Family Office
- Matt Hardy (Leader)
- Isiah Kassidy (Private Party)
- Marq Quen (Private Party)
- The Butcher (The Butcher and the Blade)
- Blade (The Butcher and the Blade)
- The Bunny (The Butcher and the Blade)
AEW Trios & Smaller Factions
AEW also has several trios and smaller factions currently active.
The Best Friends
- Trent
- Chuck Taylor
- Orange Cassidy
- Sue (Van Driver/Trent’s Mom)
- Kris Statlander (May have aligned with the Best Friends last night. She’s, like, their alien friend)
The Pretty Picture
- Peter Avalon
- Cezar Bononi
- Ryan Nemeth
- JD Drake (aligned with Nemeth on Dark)
Death Triangle
- Pac
- Penta El Zero M
- Rey Fenix
- Alex Abrahantes (enthusiastic translator)
Jurassic Express
- Jungle Boy
- Luchasaurus
- Marko Stunt