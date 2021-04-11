AJ Styles & Omos Dethrone New Day As WWE Raw Tag Team Champions

The New Day made their latest defense of the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles against AJ Styles and Omos on the first night of WrestleMania 37.

The match happened in the middle of the pay-per-view event. It featured The New Day beating down AJ for the first few minutes. When Omos got the first tag, he got a nice pop. Omos no sold their moves and tossed them around the ring. Omos got the win with a powerslam.

Less than a month ago on an episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods beat Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to win the Raw Tag Team Titles when Kingston connected with a foot stomp off the top rope for the win.

- Advertisement -

This was a significant win for The New Day as they set their personal record of holding the straps 11-times and surpassed Dudley Boyz for the most Tag Team Championship reigns in WWE by a set of partners reigning together.

WWE was quick to move onto the next program as Styles cut their celebration short by walking down to the ring with his bodyguard to cut a promo about how he’s held all the titles in WWE except for the tag team straps. As a result, he issued the challenge for a match at the biggest event of the year for WWE.