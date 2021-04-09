Alexa Bliss On Why Two-Nights WrestleMania Should Continue

WrestleMania this year is once again going to be a two-night spectacle and it appears that the former women’s champion Alexa Bliss prefers it to be that way.

The former champion recently had an interview with Mike Jones from DC101 to promote the upcoming big event where she talked about a number of things.

Talking about the PPV being stretched to two nights, Bliss explained why it might be a good idea to continue this arrangement because it stops fans from getting exhausted:

“I’m really excited because I feel like the energy is going to be so much higher, when it was one night, there’s later matches at the end of the night,

And you’re just like, ‘oh man, we gotta wake these people up. they’ve been watching the show for about seven hours now!’ I’m excited, I’m happy that it’s two days and everyone can come back refreshed the next day.”

Alexa Bliss also talked about matches she is excited for at WrestleMania. She mentioned the match between Bad Bunny and The Miz, saying that she is excited to see Bad Bunny perform because he has been training really hard.

While the female star does not have a WrestleMania match of her own, she has been a prominent figure in the feud between Randy Orton and The Fiend, and Bliss is expected to be involved in their match in some capacity.