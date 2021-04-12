Apollo Crews Wins WWE Intercontinental Title With Help From Dabba Kato

The latest match between Big E and Apollo Crews took place in a Nigerian Drum Match at Sunday’s (April 11, 2021) WWE WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view event.

The match had weapons around the ring from kendo sticks to tables to drums. The finish saw Crews put him on a table, but missed a splash off the top rope and went through it. This led to Commander Azeez aka Dabba Kato to run out and attack Big E, which led to Crews winning the title.

On the April 2nd edition of SmackDown, Crews cut a backstage promo challenging Big E to this match. In that promo, he noted that it was an ancient duel created by his ancestors for those who are wronged to get a chance to make things right.

WWE had Crews debut this character back in February where he has since embraced his Nigerian heritage and claiming to be a descendent of Nigerian royalty. WWE started this promo when Big E noted in a promo that Crews wouldn’t be getting another shot at the title, but they did an angle where Crews attacked Big E with the steel steps.

Last month at the Fastlane pay-per-view event, Big E retained against Crews, but after the match, Crews attacked him. There was a six-man tag team match on an edition of SmackDown in late March where Crews pinned Big E.