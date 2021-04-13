Backstage News On Randy Orton Defeating The Fiend At WrestleMania

Randy Orton defeated the Fiend to kick off night 2 of WrestleMania 37. Bliss ended up costing Fiend the match when she appeared atop the jack-in-the-box with a black ooze dripping down her forehead. Orton then hit Wyatt with the RKO and pinned him to win.

According to a report from Fightful, the original plan was for the Fiend to defeat Orton on the show. Then over the weekend, Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard are said to have changed the finish to Orton going over. Those involved in the angle were not given an idea where the story was headed beyond that it was supposed to be used to write Orton off from television for some time.

Orton would wrestle last night in a triple threat to determine a #1 contender to Lashley at WrestleMania backlash. It’s possible Prichard and Vince wanted Orton to win at Mania so that he could be involved in that match and ultimately take the pin so that Strowman wouldn’t have to.

Prichard and McMahon were said to have been happy with how the angle played out at Mania. On RAW last night, Bliss cut a promo saying she has realized she doesn’t need “the Darkness” anymore. She also introduced a new doll friend and appears to be keeping her new persona but moving away from the Fiend. Wyatt meanwhile, appeared in a FireFly Fun House segment and claimed he has now been re-born.