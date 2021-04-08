Bayley Unsure Why She Isn’t Booked For WWE WrestleMania

Bayley had such an impressive 2020 that she was named the #1 female wrestler in the world in the annual PWI rankings. She held the Smackdown Championship from October 11th, 2019 until October 25th, 2020. In recent months, however, she’s fallen out of the title picture and doesn’t have a match booked at all for WrestleMania.

Bayley recently spoke to Talk Sport about not having a match on the show.

“I cannot give you an honest answer, dude,” Bayley said when asked what is going on with her at Mania. “I don’t know. I’m sorry guys, it just didn’t happen.”

“Even if there was something, I don’t know if I would tell you guys to spoil it. But yeah, it’s OK. I’ll be here for a long time. I might just jump the barricade and steal my own moment if they won’t give me one. I’ll just steal it.”

Bayley says she has pitched stories and matches for WM37, but there are currently no plans. She hasn't wrestled since Feb 19, but she also confirms she has not been injured.



Bayley Pitched Ideas for WrestleMania

Bayley continued to say that she pitched ideas for this year’s show but nothing came together.

“I’ve pitched for stuff for this past WrestleMania just because there has been so many instances this past year where the pitches have gone through and it becomes easier to talk to certain people.”

She continued to say that she would have been open to a non-title grudge match at this year’s event.

“I would have loved to have had a non-title match at WrestleMania. Just a grudge type of match. Something that meant, not more than a title, but was a little deeper than a title. But, there’s always next year.”

Bayley hasn’t wrestled since February but she says she’s injury-free and that is not the reason she hasn’t been a major part of angles as of late.

What makes things even more frustrating is that Bayley had a prominent role at last year’s WrestleMania. She successfully defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match.