Bayley Says That Bianca Belair ‘Got Lucky’ at WrestleMania 37

WWE Superstar Bayley will be taking on Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.

Appearing on Talking Smack, Bayley said how Belair ‘got lucky’ in her WrestleMania 37 Night 1 main event win over former Champion Sasha Banks.

“Alright, she got lucky” Bayley began on the WWE Talk Show. “You know what? This little honeymoon phase of hers? It’s done for! I’m back! She had her little luck in the Royal Rumble. She had a lot of luck at WrestleMania.”

Bayley on Bianca Belair

“You know how many times I’ve beaten Sasha Banks?” Bayley continued. “You don’t see me with balloons everywhere. Dancing with my husband, get a life! This is our profession. You’re not at home, sister. And now you’re going to walk back into the ring with Bayley.”

Bayley of course was not part of a match for WrestleMania 37. It was rumored that the former WWE Women’s Champion would host her ‘Ding Dong, Hello’ segment at the show of shows and re-introduce Becky Lynch to the WWE Universe. This of course never came to pass and we still await the return of Lynch.

