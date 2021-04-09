Becky Lynch Drops Major Hint About WWE Return At WrestleMania

Becky Lynch hasn’t wrestled a match since WrestleMania 36. She defeated Shayna Baszler on the 1st night of the 2-night event last year. Not long after, it would be revealed that Lynch was pregnant and would be taking time away from the company.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one idea that has been discussed for WrestleMania this year is Becky Lynch returning to the company during a talking segment with Bayley.

A “Ding Dong Hello” segment featuring Bayley would take place with Lynch returning in some type of big vehicle, i.e Austin driving the beer truck, Angle with the milk truck, etc. “That also explains Bayley seemingly not booked for the show after a year when she was women’s MVP,” Meltzer wrote.

Tonight’s Smackdown is the go-home show for Mania, and if a Bayley talking segment is going to be announced ahead of time, it would have to be announced tonight.

Update: Becky Lynch has since dropped a major hint about her upcoming return.

The Man posted the following photo on Twitter late Friday afternoon. The caption reads, “Nothing is guaranteed here tonight, only now eternally.” This appears to be a rather generic inspirational quote, until you realize the first letter of each word spells out, “N-I-G-H-T-O-N-E.”