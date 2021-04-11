Becky Lynch Teases WrestleMania 37 Night 2 Appearance

Even though Becky Lynch already teased appearing at WrestleMania 37 Night 1, she appears to be at it again for Night 2.

Sending out a congratulatory tweet for Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, Lynch wrote “Nothing Is Guaranteed Here Tonight Tomorrow What’s next Over.” Much like yesterday’s seemingly innocuous post; this seems like nothing until you realise that the words spell out ‘N.I.G.H.T.T.W.O.’

After this, Lynch wrote “just kidding! Congratulations @SashaBanksWWE and @BiancaBelairWWE. Way to make history.”

Now Becky Lynch could be trolling, or just getting fans off of the scent. There’s still a chance that she makes a shock appearance tonight.

It’s only a rumor, but it was reportedly by Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE were looking at a potential ‘Ding Dong, Hello’ segment with Bayley and Lynch herself. This was apparently being looked at for Night 1 but never came to fruition.

Bayley did appear during Night 1, but she didn’t host her talk segment. There’s a chance that WWE decided to move the segment to Night 2, as the rain delay (WrestleRania, thanks Cole) meant the company couldn’t fully begin proceedings until around 35 minutes after the scheduled start time.

