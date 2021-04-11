Bobby Lashley Retains WWE Title At WrestleMania 37

The big clash between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley not only was memorable but will go down as the opening of the first night of the WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view event.

The match, which was delayed due to weather, had a slow build throughout it. After missing a spear and running into the ring post, McIntyre worked over the left arm of Lashley throughout the match.

At one point, McIntyre hit an outside dive to take out MVP and Lashley. The finish saw Lashley put him in the Hurt Lock and McIntyre passed out.

Lashley became the WWE Title a few months ago during an episode of Raw by defeating The Miz in a lumberjack match. WWE did a storyline where Lashley got the title shot as part of a deal he made with The Miz as he helped Miz win the WWE Championship when he attacked McIntyre at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view after McIntyre retained the WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match. The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Championship.

Just one year ago at the WWE Performance Center with no fans in attendance, McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 36 to win the WWE Title.

Time will tell whether WWE continues this feud or goes into a different direction heading into the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event next month, which has yet to be announced.