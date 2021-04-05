Booker T Says Miss Elizabeth Deserves To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

Many fans feel that one notable omission from the WWE Hall of Fame currently is the lovely Miss Elizabeth. Booker T recently spent some time talking about her on his Hall of Fame podcast with Brad Gilmore.

“I echo the sentiment. Lovely Elizabeth definitely deserves her spot inside the Hall of Fame,” Booker T said.

“Elizabeth, of course, she wasn’t a wrestler, but what she gave to the business and the footprint that she left is definitely something — we’re talking about it right now — it’s definitely something that’s going to be remembered for many, many years.”

“I don’t think there would’ve been a King Booker and Queen Sharmell if there wasn’t the Macho Man Randy Savage and the lovely Elizabeth. I just don’t think it would’ve been. The Macho Man, finger up in the air, and King Booker’s pinky up in the air, it never would’ve happened if it wouldn’t have been for the Macho Man and the lovely Elizabeth. So, I think it’s yes, she deserves a spot inside the Hall of Fame. Hopefully, she’ll get there.”

Elizabeth Ann Hulette was with WWE from 1985 to 1992 and then WCW from 1996 to 2000. She passed away in 2003 at the age of 43.

Booker T’s full comments about Elizabeth can be viewed in the player below: