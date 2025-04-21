Booker T Gives Holy Excuse For Falling Asleep At WWE Hall of Fame

Did Booker T fall asleep at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony? Not according to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer. During the event to celebrate legends of the ring, the camera cut to Booker who seemed to be dozing off as Michelle McCool discussed her career.

NO WAY THEY FILMED BOOKER T SLEEPINGHGJJ?? pic.twitter.com/x2cTywxb7w — mister j (@brandnewdrip) April 19, 2025

Taking to X, Booker shared his side of ‘sleep-gate.’ Instead of nodding off as McCool reflected on her notable feuds, Booker T joked that he was in the midst of a religious moment.

Booker knows a thing or two about Hall of Fame induction speeches having given two already himself. In 2013, Booker received his first Hall of Fame ring for his work as a solo star. In 2019, he received his second alongside Stevie Ray for his role in Harlem Heat.

Mere hours after the Hall of Famer, Booker was needed in Las Vegas to serve as a commentator for NXT Stand & Deliver. With that in mind, many would excuse Booker for trying to catch a few moments of much-needed rest, but according to the legend, he was simply in the midst of his prayers.