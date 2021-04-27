Braun Strowman Reacts To Being Added To WrestleMania Backlash Match

It was confirmed on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW that Braun Strowman will be heading to the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash. Strowman will be joining Drew McIntyre and reigning Champion Bobby Lashley in the bout to make it a Triple Threat.

The Monster Among Men discussed being added to the match following RAW. “This means everything,” Strowman began, speaking to WWE for their YouTube channel. “Everything that I’ve been saying for months has come true, the Monster is where he belongs.”

Top of the Food Chain

“I’m at top of the food chain,” Strowman declared. “I eat everything that’s in my path, and the Strowman Express is just rolling. I’m rolling through WWE WrestleMania Backlash and I’m coming out the backside the new WWE Champion.”

- Advertisement -

WrestleMania Backlash will be taking place on May 16 and will be available to view on Peacock for fans in the United States. Fans based internationally will be able to watch the show on WWE Network.