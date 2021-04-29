Braun Strowman Sets WWE Raw Record

Braun Strowman has been receiving more and more TV time recently. This past Monday on RAW he received more than his fair share when he set a brand new RAW record.

After reviewing close to a thousand different records, WWE has officially confirmed that the Monster Among Men is the first person to fight in a singles match, a tag-team match, and a handicap match all on the same night.

You requested it, we researched it.



After reviewing nearly 1,000 records, our data shows that this Monday on #WWERaw, @BraunStrowman became the 1st Superstar in the history of @WWE/#WCW/#ECW to compete in televised Singles, Tag Team AND Handicap Matches – all in the same night. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) April 28, 2021

He first faced T-Bar and Mace in a handicap match. This then became a tag match alongside Drew McIntyre. A miscommunication would see them lose in a double count-out. A powerslam to McIntyre after the match ended set the pair on course for a main event singles match.

- Advertisement -

The three matches also capped a night of triple celebration for Braun, who not only set the record for matches on Raw but also picked up a win against McIntyre and in the process got himself into the championship match at Backlash. Not a bad night of work for the big man.

Braun has been a fan favourite ever since he began his singles push after leaving the Wyatt family. His inclusion in the main event at Backlash is surely not only well deserved but well-earned. Especially after everything he was put through in his recent storyline with Shane McMahon.

While there is a lot for Braun to do if he wants to walk out of Backlash with the gold, a match with Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman certainly has show-stealing potential.