Braun Strowman Wins WWE WrestleMania 37 Steel Cage Match

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage Match was quite the spectacle.

The match was on the WWE WrestleMania 37 – Night 1 card and saw Strowman get attacked by Elias and Ryker before the match even started. McMahon ripped a piece of sheet metal off the cage to use it as a weapon. McMahon did hit the coast-to-coast for a near fall.

A cool spot was when Strowman destroyed part of the cage to bring McMahon from the outside in. Strowman tossed him off the top of the cage and into the ring. Strowman hit his powerslam finisher for the win.

In late March, WWE had McMahon accept Strowman’s WrestleMania challenge, he informed Strowman that he would give him any match that he wanted. Thus, “The Monster Among Men” picked this gimmick match and cut a promo about the reasoning behind his choice because he wanted something to prevent Shane’s lackeys Elias and Jaxson Ryker from getting involved in the contest.

Originally, a singles match between Strowman and McMahon was supposed to take place last month at the Fastlane pay-per-view event. However, WWE did a storyline angle where McMahon got out of the match when he claimed that he suffered a knee injury in training. As a result, Strowman ended up beating Elias at the show.

This whole storyline has been built around McMahon calling Strowman stupid including a segment where McMahon revealed Strowman’s fifth-grade report card with all D grades.