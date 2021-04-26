Chelsea Green Announces “50 Shades of Green” Podcast

Chelsea Green has released the debut episode of her new podcast. The show is titled “50 Shades of Green with Hot Mess Chelsea Green.” The former Knockouts Champion had filed to trademark the term on April 21st.

A description for the show notes that it will not only be about wrestling:

“Lovers! 50 shades of Green is more than just wrestling. Join Chelsea Green every Monday as she talks about the insides of the business, her relationship, sex, fitness and current events. No topic is off limits.”

“Chelsea Green discusses her release, who she wants to wrestle first, in-ring mishaps, celebrity breakups, friendships from wrestling, & much more!”

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Green opened up about her release from WWE.

“At first I was kind of emotionless and I guess confused. My way of handling that has always been to go into overdrive with what’s next?” Green said. “That’s always the way my brain has worked with everything. So even when I became the IMPACT Champion, literally that night, what’s next? What am I going to do next?”

