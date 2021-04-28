Chelsea Green Releases Statement Following Backlash

Former WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green recently saw some online backlash come her way. The now-independent performer had used an artist’s piece for promo online and when he asked for credit Green allegedly blocked the artist.

lol so Chelsea Green REALLY doesn’t want to credit me. It’s cool that she deleted it after like 5 days I suppose? But like, who does this? I don’t believe I’m out of line at all here. pic.twitter.com/zxINSQhqgl — ???????? ? ??? – ????? (@salsaboiii) April 27, 2021

Chelsea Green issued the following statement addressing the controversy:

“It’s super unfortunate how this has been handled,” she began. “I think artists deserve credit. Period. After reading some of the nasty tweets, I didn’t feel reposting the art was something that I should do as clearly the artists view of me had soured.”

“I support my artists, I pay my artists” Green noted. “I have been doing that since I started on the independent scene; because I myself was a starving artist & I know the struggle.”

“It’s really sad that an oversight on my part has lead to this” Green concluded. “But I wish the artist luck and I think it’s best that I stick to the artists who I have used in the past and who know the person I am.”

The artist himself confirmed that the situation had been resolved between he and Green.