Chelsea Green Releases Statement Following Backlash

Former WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green recently saw some online backlash come her way. The now-independent performer had used an artist’s piece for promo online and when he asked for credit Green allegedly blocked the artist.
Chelsea Green issued the following statement addressing the controversy:
“It’s super unfortunate how this has been handled,” she began. “I think artists deserve credit. Period. After reading some of the nasty tweets, I didn’t feel reposting the art was something that I should do as clearly the artists view of me had soured.”
“I support my artists, I pay my artists” Green noted. “I have been doing that since I started on the independent scene; because I myself was a starving artist & I know the struggle.”
“It’s really sad that an oversight on my part has lead to this” Green concluded. “But I wish the artist luck and I think it’s best that I stick to the artists who I have used in the past and who know the person I am.”
The artist himself confirmed that the situation had been resolved between he and Green.