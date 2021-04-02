Chris Jericho Appearing On Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions (4/11)

Chris Jericho will be the next guest on Steve Austin‘s Broken Skull Sessions. The episode premieres next Sunday, April 11th on Peacock and the WWE Network.

You read that correctly: AEW star Chris Jericho returns to the WWE programming for an all-new interview with former rival, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.”

Steve Austin replied, “Hell Yeah!!!” to the WWE Network’s announcement. You can see a video teaser of Chris Jericho and Steve Austin sitting down together in the tweeted embedded below.

WWE, AEW & The Forbidden Door

All Elite Wrestling has been at the forefront of ‘opening forbidden doors’ over the past several months. The promotion has changed the wrestling landscape by its open borders policy with other companies such as Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Chris Jericho appearing on the WWE Network while under contract to AEW is a surreal development that is sure to draw viewers during WrestleMania weekend.

Steve Austin has creative freedom with his Broken Skull Sessions interview show, so it will be interesting to see what hot-button topics are discussed. Austin and Jericho have been friends going back to the late 1990’s, so there will be plenty to talk about. Both men are also podcast hosts and highly entertaining personalities, all-but-guaranteeing this will be an interview that wrestling fan’s can’t miss.