Chris Jericho On Why TNT Was Unhappy With Sting’s Surprise AEW Debut

Christian Cage was the latest guest on Chris Jericho‘s Talk Is Jericho podcast where the duo talked about the former’s recent AEW signing and debut in detail.

Another former WWE star who made his All Elite Wrestling debut recently is Sting. He surprised fans and created a lot of buzz during his appearance at the Winter Is Coming special of Dynamite.

During the interview, Jericho revealed that the TNT Network was not happy with Sting’s surprise appearance on Dynamite because they wanted to take advantage of the rating boost:

“I thought it was cool too because I know when we had Sting has a surprise, the network was like, don’t do that again, that’s why Paul Wight was announced on social media because TNT said we don’t want surprises. We want to take advantage of the rating.

So I think we had a big surprise, then we had a big announcement and then we use that big announcement to announce the next big surprise.” explained Chris Jericho, “I think that’s one of the reasons too to kind of spread it out a bit as well.”

Christian Compares AEW to WWE

Christian also talked about his time in WWE and said that he has nothing bad to say about his time with the company. He then discussed the difference between the WWE and AEW locker room.

The former WWE star explained that the AEW locker room seems less hectic and less frantic to him and he feels that the talent are surer of themselves as performers and what they are going to do.