Christian Cage Discusses Samoa Joe Being Released from WWE

Former WWE Superstar and newly signed AEW roster member Christian Cage recently spoke to Bleacher Report. Captain Charisma discussed a number of topics during the interview, including the recent WWE release of his former TNA colleague, Samoa Joe.

“That surprised me” Christian Cage began, speaking to Bleacher Report. “Joe is a super-talented guy. You see it in the ring, and obviously he has tremendous verbal skills.”

“He was a natural as a commentator as well,” Cage noted, referring to Joe’s recent run on Monday Night RAW in the booth. “When you have that kind of multi-talented individual who can wear a lot of hats, that’s invaluable.”

Samoa Joe: “Top Performer”

Christian continued, “He truly is, in my eyes, a top performer. He’s not going to have any shortage of suitors when the time comes, that’s for sure.”

Many fans have said that Samoa Joe should be a sure-fire signing for AEW. It is worth noting however that he was not cleared by WWE officials to perform, so there may well be lingering issues that mean he may not be able to perform in ring for some time if not ever.

IMPACT Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore has however been teasing a return to IMPACT/formerly TNA for the former TNA and X Division Champion. It remains to be seen if a return to his former stomping grounds is on the cards for Samoa Joe.