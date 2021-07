CM Punk Comments On Potentially Wrestling Kenny Omega or Triple H

CM Punk‘s new horror film “Jakob’s Wife” is available on-demand and in select theatres beginning April 16th. He recently sat down with Uproxx to promote the film and during the conversation, he talked about what would have to happen for him to return to wrestling and who he would like to face if he does so.

“I think the right combination could maybe be figured out, but it’s also not for me to figure out. It’s not my world anymore,” Punk said when asked about potential getting back in the ring. “I’m certainly not Hulk Hogan, where I’m going to show up somewhere and like, ‘no, this is how it’s going to be.’ The wrestling world doesn’t necessarily need CM Punk and that’s absolutely fine. Everyone seems to be doing great. I don’t know, it’s like flavors of ice cream. I walk into an ice cream shop one time and I’m like, ‘Oh, that seems like a good flavor. Give me two scoops of that.’ It’s just gotta be the right time, right place, right situation.”

Punk also spent some time talking about possible future opponents he could face in either AEW or WWE. Kenny Omega and Triple H‘s names were both mentioned.

“From a creative mind standpoint, stepping back and looking at the landscape of everything, there are people in WWE that I have wrestled before that maybe, in a certain situation could be interesting,” Punk continued. “There’s also the business side of things. What’s the biggest possible match for CM Punk? I think there’s Kenny Omega on the one side. And, you know, unfortunately, ironically enough, for me to go back to WWE, who’s the biggest match for me? It’s probably Triple H. That’s ironic because it’s nothing I’m interested in. It’s just what it is. Am I going to be a businessman and say that’s the match, that’s the big-money match? Well, it’s not my money, so it’s not for me to say.”

The full interview can be read here. The trailer for Jakob’s Wife is below: