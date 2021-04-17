Jungle Boy To Challenge Darby Allin For The TNT Title On AEW Dynamite

In the aftermath of AEW Dynamite pulling in 1.2 million views this past week, TNT Champion took to social media to call out his boss, Tony Khan.

Allin told Khan to pick a Top 5 contender to be the next challenger. That list includes a who’s who of AEW’s deep roster: Hangman Page, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes and Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz.

Let’s give it hell this Wednesday in the main event on Dynamite.@TonyKhan pick yer guy From the top five and let’s make it official.@AEW @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/v3KnBkKFKE — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) April 16, 2021

AEW has since announced that TK selected Jungle Boy the #1 contender to the TNT Championship. The undefeated member of Jurassic Express will get his chance to make history next week. This will be an exciting contest between two of the top young babyfaces in All Elite Wrestling.

- Advertisement -

Jungle Boy commented on the news of his upcoming opportunity. The 23-year-old is grateful for the chance to win his first championship gold on the big stage.

I appreciate the opportunity, and I’m looking forward to the challenge. @DarbyAllin, see you Wednesday. ? https://t.co/ganuHpk9zp — Jungleboy (@boy_myth_legend) April 17, 2021

Darby Allin as TNT Champion

Darby Allin is one of the most exciting figures on AEW right now. His bond with Sting has been entertaining and fitting given his character. The best part about it was that it wasn’t necessary. It wasn’t done to push him into main even status, it was done because they were a good fit, and that always makes more compelling television.

His run to the TNT title was the reward for a job well done. Putting aside the tragedy of Brodie Lee, Darby earned his title shot and took the chance he was given.

Since then, he has never backed down from a challenge putting on some memorable matches along the way. His recent match with John Silver – who has a big future with the company – being just one example.

Titles shouldn’t change hands every few weeks. A champion should be the best man in the company at that time. Their reign should reflect the reward for their work. With only two singles titles in the organization, it doesn’t make sense to dilute either of them with short runs. The odd surprise here and there makes for entertaining viewing, but on the whole, strong champions make for strong titles. As it stands, it doesn’t look as if Darby will be dropping the belt any time soon.

Yes, he is closing in on a six-month reign, but with Omega being the true heel, and following the more traditional route of only defending his championship at specific, grand occasions, it makes sense to keep the TNT belt active and around the waist of a wrestler who gives his all every single match and can take a beating like nobody else on the roster.