Darby Allin Set to Defend his TNT Title Against a Top 5 Contender

Darby Allin is one of the most exciting figures on AEW right now. His bond with Sting has been entertaining and fitting given his character. The best part about it was that it wasn’t necessary. It wasn’t done to push him into main even status, it was done because they were a good fit, and that always makes more compelling television.

His run to the TNT title was the reward for a job well done. Putting aside the tragedy of Brodie Lee, Darby earned his title shot and took the chance he was given.

Since then, he has never backed down from a challenge putting on some memorable matches along the way. His recent match with John Silver – who has a big future with the company – being just one example.

In the aftermath of AEW’s huge week last week, which saw Dynamite pull in a record 1.2million views, Darby Allin took to social media to call out not a competitor, but his boss Tony Khan. In a tweet, he challenged Khan to make a match with his pick of the top five title contenders.

Let’s give it hell this Wednesday in the main event on Dynamite.@TonyKhan pick yer guy From the top five and let’s make it official.@AEW @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/v3KnBkKFKE — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) April 16, 2021

Darby Doesn’t Look to Be Losing the Title Any Time Soon

Titles shouldn’t change hands every few weeks. A champion should be the best man in the company at that time. Their reign should reflect the reward for their work. With only two singles titles in the organization, it doesn’t make sense to dilute either of them with short runs. The odd surprise here and there makes for entertaining viewing, but on the whole, strong champions make for strong titles. As it stands, it doesn’t look as if Darby will be dropping the belt any time soon.

Yes, he is closing in on a six-month reign, but with Omega being the true heel, and following the more traditional route of only defending his championship at specific, grand occasions, it makes sense to keep the TNT belt active and around the waist of a wrestler who gives his all every single match and can take a beating like nobody else on the roster.