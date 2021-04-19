Defending (But Not Really) WWE For Releasing Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe was perhaps the biggest name to be released by WWE last week as part of the company’s latest round of cost-cutting.

Whilst many fans and critics were completely shocked about the former TNA and ROH World Champion being released; WWE would’ve had fair reason.

Well hopefully they would’ve had fair reason and not just the petty usual stuff.

Check out the video below and let us know if you agree or disagree with my reasoning for defending WWE somewhat in their decision to release Samoa Joe.

What would you like to see us produce for video content on YouTube going forward? Let us know in the comments