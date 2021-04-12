Details On Alexa Bliss’ Special Effects At WrestleMania 37

Randy Orton vs the Fiend kicked off night 2 of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday night. Orton pinned the Fiend following an RKO, delivered as Wyatt had just been distracted by a black-ooze-leaking Alexa Bliss. Bliss sat atop a giant Jack-in-the-Box as ooze dripped down her face. It was somewhat reminiscint of when Papa Shango put a curse on The Ultimate Warrior and caused a similar-looking black goo to drip down his forehead.

According to recent online posts, horror special effects legend Tom Savini was behind Bliss’ ooze-dripping. Savini’s team has been behind The Fiend’s look and masks and designed Bliss’s headpiece and special effects for Mania as well.

Savini’s partner, Jason Baker, took to Twitter to credit those involved.

In 2019, Baker took part in an interview and spoke about working with Wyatt on his new character.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. It’s been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”