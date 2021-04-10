Drew McIntyre Talks Being In The Opening Match at WrestleMania 37

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has commented on the news that he versus Bobby Lashley will be opening the first night of WrestleMania 37 this year.
For a long time, McIntyre has said how he wanted to be the first person to appear in front of a live in-attendance audience when WWE were able to do so.
Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley
“I’ve said for the last year I want to be the first person out when crowds return” McIntyre re-iterated on Twitter earlier today. “I can’t wait for that noise to hit. I just feel bad for everyone having to follow me and Bobby, we’ll set the standard, you all try and keep up #WrestleMania.”
Bobby Lashley has not as of yet commented publicly on being part of the opening match at ‘Mania.
Here’s the full card for WrestleMania 37 Night 1:
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair – Main Event
- WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
- The Miz and John Morrison vs. Damian Priest and Bad Bunny
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
- WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos
- Carmella & Billie Kay vs. Lana & Naomi vs. Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Tamina – Tag Team Turmoil Match (Winners Get Women’s Tag Match on Night 2)
- Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon – Steel Cage Match