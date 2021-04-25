Final Card For Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV

Impact Wrestling is back with another show, so let’s take a look at the card for the Rebellion pay-per-view event.

The event takes place on tonight (Sunday, April 25, 2021) from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Rich Swann vs. AEw World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega in a title vs. title match is the main event. Mauro Ranallo is being brought in as the special announcer for the match.

The show kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be distributed on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, including DISH, DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw and Sasktel across North America, and streaming live globally exclusively on the FITE.tv app

This will be the second PPV event of the year for Impact. The card that features several big matches appears to be finalized.

Rebellion Final Card