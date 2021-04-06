Finn Balor Hopes To See Becky Lynch Return To WWE Soon

Finn Balor is hoping to see Becky Lynch return to WWE soon. He was interviewed recently on WWE Now India and spoke about Lynch’s pending return to the company.

“I think she has exceeded everybody’s expectations in what she has done and how she has performed over the last couple of years,” Balor said. “I’m very excited to see her back, hopefully soon.”

Balor then hinted that it’s a great time of year for surprises in wrestling. He’s hoping to see a surprise return of Becky Lynch soon.

“So, I think it’s a great time for returns in this business, so hopefully there’ll be a surprise return of Becky Lynch and we can all celebrate together.”

Balor will defend his NXT Championship on Night 2 of Stand and Deliver. He’ll face former champion Karrion Kross.

“There’ going to be no demon but there is going to be a very, very dark side of the Prince that is going to meticulously take apart Karrion Kross,” Balor said.

The full interview with Balor can be viewed in the player below: