Former Lucha Underground Champion Teases AEW Appearance

Former Lucha Underground Champion, Marty “The Moth” Martinez, could possibly be appearing in an AEW ring shortly. Martinez was the 3rd last holder of the LU title. He won it from Pentagon Dark after cashing in the Gift of the Gods title but would drop it back to Pentagon shortly after.

Martinez took to Instagram last month to mention that he’s training for a comeback at QT Marshall’s gym in Atlanta.

He also posted a photo to Instagram recently and mentioned that he’d had a “fun week of shooting some wrestling” and tagged the post with several AEW hashtags including #AEWDark #AEW and #NightmareFactory.

In his post from March, he explained his absence from wrestling in recent years.

“In Feb 2019, I herniated my L4 & L5 in my spine while doing a workout stream. (twitch.tv/martythemothcasaus). Not lifting, I herniated them while hugging my pup on stream. Yes, I got injured hugging my adorable dog. Docs said I needed surgery. I opted for stem cells instead. I’ve spent the last 2 years relearning how to walk without pain from sciatica & muscle tension. I had to relearn how to run on the treadmill. Spent more time on rehab than heavy weights. My stream watched the struggle. I learned that progress is just as important as results. I had already beat sleep apnea, learned to manage my lyme disease, & I spent way to much time fighting to be healthy that there was not a chance in hell I wasn’t chasing my dream with it.”