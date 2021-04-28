Harvey Wippleman Running For Political Office

Bruno Lauer, better known to wrestling fans as Harvey Wippleman, is running for political office. The 55-year-old announced recently that he is running for Board of Aldermen in his hometown of Walls, Mississippi.

Lauer sent word to media that he is running in the election, absentee voting starts tomorrow for the June 8th election. A flyer for his campaign is below:

Late last year, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson repaid Lauer for helping him out when he was just a teenager. The Rock purchased him a $30K truck.

In a recent interview with Slam Wrestling, the former “Downtown Bruno” spoke about how it was the Rock’s father, Rocky Johnson, who convinced him to become a manager.

“I was just a ring crew guy, but in the dressing room I was always teasing people and being a wise guy,” Lauer explains. “Rocky said, ‘Man, look at you. You’re a little bitty guy, running your mouth like that, you could make a good living being a manager.”

“One step led to another, and me and Jerry Lawler, who was one of my dearest friend in the world, got together in Hawaii when he was over there.”

“(Rocky) was one of my mentors, and Dwayne’s mother Ata and I were very close,” Lauer recalls. “In ’83, when I was in Hawaii, (Ata) was like a mother figure to me, and Dewey and I — I was a few years older than him, but we basically grew up together.”