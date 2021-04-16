Impact Results (4/15): Kenny Omega & Rich Swann Press Conference, Jazz Retirement Ceremony

Impact Wrestling on 4/15 featured a contract-signing segment between Rich Swann and Kenny Omega for Rebellion. It also featured the retirement ceremony for Jazz and more storylines and angles leading to the PPV later this month.

Impact 4/15 Quick Results:

Josh Alexander defeated TJP Karl Anderson defeated Crazzy Steve Jazz & Jordynne Grace defeated Fire N Flava (Non-Title) Brian Myers defeated Jake Something Sami Callihan defeated Matt Cardona

Tensions Boil Over During Rich Swann & Kenny Omega Press Conference

The headlining segment on Impact 4/15 was a press conference featuring Kenny Omega and Rich Swann. Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn were on-hand from AEW and Khan spoke about how if Swann wins, he’ll be on both Dynamite and Impact moving forward and if Omega wins, he’ll continue to be on both shows as well. Khan also said that there would be for sure be a clear winner.

Kenny Omega concluded the press conference by running down Swann and then slapping him which started a brawl between the two.

Jazz Officially Retires

At Hardcore Justice, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Jazz in a match that carried a title vs career stipulation. This week on Impact, Jazz came out for her official retirement ceremony. She was interrupted by the members of Fire N Flava, the tag-team champions.

Word then came from the back that Fire N Flava and Jazz and Jordynne Grace were being booked in an impromptu match. Jazz and Grace quickly won the short match and Jazz continued with her retirement speech. The locker room spilled out to pay respect to her.

Later in the back, D’Amore would confront Fire N Flava and say that now they have to defend their tag belts against Grace and Jazz at Rebellion. Jazz said she needs to honor the stipulation, however, but does know someone Grace can team with on the PPV.

Josh Alexander Defeats TJP Ahead of Rebellion

At Rebellion, Ace Austin will defend his X-Division Championship against both Josh Alexander and TJP in a triple threat match. This week, Alexander and TJP went one-on-one to kick off the show.

After a back-and-forth match with lots of submissions, TJP looked to finish things off with his Mamba Splash. Alexander countered with an ankle lock, however. TJP then transitioned to a triangle submission but Alexander countered with a power-bomb onto his knee, and then the Divine Intervention piledriver for the win.

Big Petey Pump Details Josh Alexander’s Odds At Rebellion

Viewers on Twitch will note that every week Scott Steiner’s famous “Steiner Math” promo is replayed during commercial breaks at least once. This week, Petey Williams recreated the promo while explaining what Josh Alexander’s odds are in the triple threat X-Division title match at Rebellion. Evidently, the numbers don’t lie and they spell disaster for Ace Austin’s title reign at Rebellion.

Karl Anderson Picks Up Win Over Crazzy Steve

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows are preparing to face FinJuice later this month at Rebellion. Anderson took on Crazzy Steve from Decay this week. He’d pick up the win thanks to some distraction on the outside. Gallows distracted Steve after the Decay member had his opponent locked in an Upside Down. The distraction then allowed Anderson to hit a spine buster for the win.

Brian Myers & Matt Cardona Pick Each Other’s Poison

Ahead of their singles match at Rebellion, Brian Myers and Matt Cardona each picked the opponent of the other on this week’s episode. Cardona picked Jake Something as Myers’ opponent but The Most Professional Wrestler picked up the win with his “Roster Cut” clothesline.

After Myers defeated Something, he revealed Sami Callihan as Cardona’s opponent. Callihan then attacked Cardona from behind to kick start their match. Callihan picked up the victory after giving Cardona a thumb to the eye followed by his patented piledriver for the win.

Sami Callihan vs Trey Miguel At Rebellion Booked

After his match, Callihan called out Trey Miguel. He offered Trey a chance to partner with him but Trey turned him down. Callihan also revealed it was him that attacked Tommy Dreamer and not Violent By Design. This set off Trey who attacked Callihan. Callihan hit him with a low blow, however. Callihan continued his attack using a chair, suplexing Trey into it to close the segment.

It was later revealed that the two will go one-on-one at Rebellion.

Next Week On Impact Wrestling

Here are the matches scheduled for next week’s episode of Impact:

The Good Brothers vs Decay

Tenille Dashwood vs Susan

Eric Young vs Eddie Edwards

Here are the matches scheduled for Rebellion: