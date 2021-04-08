Inner Circle vs. Pinnacle In Blood And Guts Match Announced

All Elite Wrestling is finally booking the Blood and Guts match. The COVID-19 pandemic previously prevented fans from seeing it in AEW.

The original plan was for the match to take place in Newark, New Jersey in front of AEW’s largest paid crowd to date last year. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz) were supposed to face The Elite (Kenny Omega, Cody, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks) in the contest.

On Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, Jericho came out with the rest of the Inner Circle members for a promo to address their feud with The Pinnacle (MJF, FTR, Wardlow, and Shawn Spears). This marked The Inner Circle’s first arena appearance since they were attacked by MJF and The Pinnacle a few weeks ago.

- Advertisement -

Jericho blamed his “jerk off” friend MJF for some of the recent bad decisions they’ve made and apologized. He noted that he’s smart about pro wrestling and that’s why he brought MJF into the Inner Circle, but MJF outsmarted them.

He mocked MJF for being a mark for himself because he would run around backstage to see what people were saying about him after his matches.

The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion then announced there will be a Blood and Guts match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle on the May 5th edition of Dynamite from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on TNT.

"It wasn't to take him under my wing, it was to keep him under my thumb." @IAmJericho has a message for @The_MJF and #Pinnacle as the "NEW" #InnerCircle RETURNS to #AEWDynamite.



Watch now LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7O5yhdTZI1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2021