Jey Uso Wins 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Jey Uso has won the 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

WWE had announced earlier that the battle royal this year will be taking place at the WrestleMania go-home episode of SmackDown instead of the PPV.

The bout took place during the main event of the Blue Branded show this week. It saw 21 WWE superstars from different brands competing for the prize.

Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, and Jey Uso were the final five contestants of the match. Mustafa Ali was eliminated first among them and he was followed by Ricochet.

King Corbin then got eliminated by the king of strong style and ‘main event’ Jey Uso went on to win the bout by eliminating the former NXT champion last.

This is the seventh Andre The Giant memorial battle royal since its introduction in 2014. The match did not take place last year after WWE had to move WrestleMania to the performance center due to coronavirus.

Uso joins the list of the past winners such as Cesaro in 2014, Big Show in 2015, King Baron Corbin in 2016, Mojo Rawley in 2017, Matt Hardy in 2018, and Braun Strowman in 2019.

Jey Uso does not have a WrestleMania match but he is likely to be in universal champion Roman Reigns‘ corner for his triple-threat title defence against Daniel Bryan and Edge on night two of the show.