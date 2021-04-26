John Cena Calls The Miz The ‘Hardest Worker’ He Knows

(Former?) WWE Superstar John Cena recently reacted to the WWE 24 documentary that was recently released featuring The Miz. Cena had huge praise for the ‘Awesome’ Superstar, taking to social media to say how he is the ‘hardest worker’ that he knows.

“WATCH THIS NOW” Cena began on Twitter, discussing the recently released WWE 24 documentary on The Miz. “@mikethemiz IS the definition of both passion and perseverance.”

“Underrated only in the eyes of ignorance” Cena continued. “THE hardest worker I know. An inspiration to me and proof that REAL success takes earning every inch. Awesome does NOT do you justice. #Respect.”

John Cena on The Miz

- Advertisement -

John Cena and The Miz famously headlined WrestleMania 27, with the WWE Championship on the line in the main event. Sadly, that match is regarded as one of the worst in ‘Mania main event history.

The Miz suffered from a concussion during the contest, and fans were waiting for The Rock to appear pretty much throughout. Both of these issues caused the in-ring action to be lacklustre and the tension of the Championship match to be rendered null and void.

The Rock would of course attack Cena, leading Miz to get the win in his first WrestleMania main event. It was announced the night after that The Rock and John Cena would main event WrestleMania 28 in Miami. The Miz would end up in a 12-man tag team match.

Would you like to see another John Cena vs The Miz at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments