Jon Moxley Calls Out Yuji Nagata For IWGP US Title Match

IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley knows who he wants to defend his belt against next. NJPW posted a video of Moxley calling out Yuji Nagata to Twitter recently.

“As far as the IWGP United States Championship is concerned, the way of the world aside, one thing has never changed, I call my own shots,” Moxley said in the video. “Just like I said January 4th last year at the Tokyo Dome when I won that belt, I’m big game hunting. And New Japan Pro Wrestling, I’m taking scalps from the hardest hitters in the game.”

“I have a deep respect for the legends of this sport. And I feel like things should be done a certain way. I’m not one for ego trips and grandstanding. I’m not one for talking trash on Twitter, so I’m going to make this real simple. Nagata-san, grab your 6-shooter, meet me outside the saloon at dawn and we’ll see who can get a shot off first. That is if you’re up to it.”

Moxley last defended the belt against KENTA on an episode of New Japan Strong. The match was filmed in the New Japan Dojo in Los Angeles. You can view Moxley’s full promo in the Tweet below: